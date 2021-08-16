Minn. Residents Warned They Might Need to Evacuate amid 'Rapidly Growing' Wildfire

Superior National Forest Fire

As fire crews in Minnesota work to put out a "rapidly growing and spreading" wildfire in northeastern Minnesota, authorities are warning some local residents to prepare to evacuate.

According to Superior National Forest officials, the Greenwood Fire was first detected around 3 p.m. on Sunday near Greenwood Lake, which is about 15 miles southwest of Isabella township. At the time, officials estimated it was "a couple hundred acres" in size, noting that it was "moving quickly."

"It is rapidly growing and spreading due to high winds and dry vegetation and has the potential to impact structures and recreation assets," the Forest Service reported in an update hours later, according to MPR News.

Lake County Emergency Management Director Matt Pollmann said the fire was about 1,000 acres in size as of Monday morning, KARE reported.

A possible cause of the fire has yet to be announced.

As crews continue to try and suppress the fire from the ground and air, weather conditions threaten efforts to contain the blaze.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday's forecast for northern Minnesota calls for low humidity and gusty winds — "near-critical fire weather conditions."

Residents living in the McDougal Lake area have been told to prepare themselves for a potential evacuation, officials said in a release.

On Sunday night, Gov. Tim Walz announced he had authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide wildfire support in Northern Minnesota.

"This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state," he said in a statement. "The Minnesota National Guard's additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans."