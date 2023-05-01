Minka Kelly shares traumatic childhood in ‘Tell Me Everything’: 5 new must-read books this week

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

‘Chain Gang All Stars’

"Chain Gang All Stars," by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah.

By Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon, fiction)

What it's about: Two women gladiators, Loretta Thurwar and Hamara “Hurricane Staxxx” Stacker, fight for their freedom within a for-profit prison system that pits prisoners against each other in death matches for entertainment.

The buzz: A starred Kirkus review calls it "an acerbic, poignant, and, at times, alarmingly pertinent dystopian novel."

‘Tell Me Everything’

"Tell Me Everything," by Minka Kelly.

By Minka Kelly (Henry Holt, nonfiction)

What it's about: The actress who played spoiled cheerleader Lyla Garrity on “Friday Night Lights” and affluent Samantha on “Euphoria” shares her decidedly unglamorous backstory that’s ultimately a triumphant tale of resilience.

The buzz: "It’s an immensely moving story of one woman’s unconquerable spirit," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'The Covenant of Water'

"The Covenant of Water," by Abraham Verghese.

By Abraham Verghese (Grove, fiction)

What it's about: The long-awaited new novel from the author of "Cutting for Stone" spans three generations of a South Indian family which suffers a strange affliction: Every generation, at least one person dies by drowning.

The buzz: "Verghese outdoes himself with this grand and stunning tribute to 20th-century India," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'Homebodies'

"Homebodies," by Tembe Denton-Hurst.

By Tembe Denton-Hurst (Harper, fiction)

What it's about: When aspiring young Black writer Mickey Hayward loses her hard-won job in media, she fires off a letter outlining the racism and sexism she's encountered in the industry as she fights back against a world that refuses to make space for her.

The buzz: "Emotionally and politically resonant, this is not to be missed," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'Summer on Sag Harbor'

"Summer on Sag Harbor," by Sunny Hostin.

By Sunny Hostin (William Morrow, fiction)

What it's about: The Emmy-winning cohost of "The View" takes readers to the Hamptons, where investment banker Olivia Jones finds the Black utopia she needed in the close-knit enclave of Sag Harbor.

The buzz: "The political and social dynamics of Sag Harbor are fascinating," says Kirkus Reviews.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minka Kelly 'Tell Me Everything,' 'Chain Gang All Stars': 5 new books