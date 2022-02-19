Minka Kelly Says She Didn't Feel 'Comfortable' with Euphoria Nude Scene on First Day of Filming

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
Minka Kelly Euphoria
Minka Kelly Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO

Minka Kelly shot down a potentially revealing scene while filming Euphoria.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress, 41, recalled her first day on set with the show's writer and director Sam Levinson, revealing that he was open to letting her to make tweaks to her character, especially in one particular scene.

Kelly appears in the second season of the Emmy-winning series as Samantha, the wealthy mother of a little boy who Maddy (Alexa Demie) babysits. The scene in question features Samantha coming home from a date with her husband and asking Maddy to help unzip her dress.

RELATED: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Says She Asked Director to Cut Some of Cassie's Nude Scenes

"[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground," Kelly said. "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."

The actress noted that Levinson, 37, immediately agreed when she pushed back. "I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.' He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted," she explained.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly)

Reps for Levinson and HBO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, has previously said that she also felt supported in her request to reduce her character's nude scenes. "Sam is amazing," she told The Independent last month.

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,' " Sweeney, 24, said. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

Chloe Cherry, an OnlyFans creator who joined the season 2 cast as Faye, shared a similar account to The Daily Beast last month.

Sam Levinson attends HBO&#39;s &quot;Euphoria&quot; Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sam Levinson attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In one particular scene, for which she is ultimately clothed, Faye is splatted in blood when someone is shot in front of her. Her boyfriend Custer (Tyler Chase) then stuffs her into an air conditioning vent to hide from the police.

"Sam wanted to do the scene with me completely naked and Tyler was like, 'That's a lot,' so they decided not to," Cherry, 24, explained. "But I was covered in fake blood and just felt so good being on set."

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Spends Her 25th Birthday Filming Euphoria with 'Lil One' Storm Reid

Ahead of the season premiere in January, the show's star and executive producer Zendaya shared a disclaimer with her 129 million Instagram followers, reminding them that the show is for "mature audiences."

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," she wrote at the time.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," she added. "Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

Euphoria additionally features Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Nika King, and Algee Smith.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Euphoria star opens up about asking for 'uncomfortable' nude scenes to be cut

    Minka Kelly has opened up about asking for "uncomfortable" nude scenes in Euphoria to be cut, and how the show's creator reacted.

  • Megan Fox Just Reminded Us That These Hollywood-Loved Chunky Leather Boots Are Never Going Out of Style

    Here’s why you need them — and where to buy them

  • Tales of the Walking Dead casts Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, and more

    Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, and Embeth Davidtz are also heading to AMC's anthology series

  • Crystal Hefner says her experience in Playboy Mansion was 'complicated and conflicting': 'I'm ready to tell you what it was really like'

    The 35-year-old widow of Hugh Hefner announced her upcoming memoir on Instagram.

  • Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent. The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench. The

  • ‘Euphoria’ Actress Minka Kelly Talks About Dropping Her Dress In Her First Scene

    Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes. Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. But […]

  • Megan Fox Put a Sexy Spin on the '90s Flannel

    She cheered on Machine Gun Kelly from the stands during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

  • Ariana Grande's slinky date night dress has a thigh high split

    Ariana Grande wears a black dress with a lace split and a pair of sky high heels on Instagram for date night with Dalton Gomez.

  • Steve Harvey Didn't Hold Back and Called Out a 'Family Feud' Contestant Over Answer

    'Family Feud' host and 'Judge Steve Harvey' star Steve Harvey called out a contestant during a round of the game show when they gave a shocking answer. See what he said and how 'Family Feud' fans reacted.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Nick Nurse on the time he met Queen Elizabeth II

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse met Queen Elizabeth II during the 2012 London Olympics and he recalled the conversation he had with her before the game vs. the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet win Olympic gold medals in biathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian great threw his arms in the air as he crossed the line in 38 minutes, 14.4 seconds. Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden only missed one target in the last shooting and left the range chasing Boe. He earned silver, 40.3 seconds behind Boe. Vetle Sjaastad Chris

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.