Minka Kelly Raves About South Africa Trip with Trevor Noah: 'Holiday of a Lifetime'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read

Minka Kelly has made some friends for life while on vacation.

The Titans actress, 41, raved about her time in South Africa with Trevor Noah, posting a group photo from the trip Sunday to Instagram. "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Noah, 37, previously shared another photo from their Cape Town stay, where they celebrated his longtime friend Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday dinner with a group of loved ones.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Posts Photo of Him and Minka Kelly with His Loved Ones During Trip to South Africa

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana," Noah wrote. "May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

Kelly and Noah began dating in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that August. "They're very happy," an insider said at the time. "It's a very serious relationship." They've mostly kept their on-and-off relationship private, with no signs of each other on their respective social media accounts until now.

A source told PEOPLE last January that the lovebirds "are still really happy and in love," after he dropped $27.5 million on a mansion for them the month before in the luxe Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider continued. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Although they called it quits last May, Noah and Kelly have since been spotted enjoying each other's company on several occasions. After they vacationed together in St. Barts later that month, another source told PEOPLE that they're "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out." During the trip, they were seen "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while out to dinner.

RELATED VIDEO: Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly 'Making Plans for a Future Together' as He Buys $27.5M Mansion: Source

An additional source told PEOPLE that "they break up and get back together all of the time," adding: "They do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick."

RELATED: Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Take Her Dog Fred for a Walk in N.Y.C. Months After Their Breakup

Kelly briefly dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams, 40, from 2017 to 2018 amid his divorce from ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. They ended their whirlwind relationship in January 2018. She's also dated Chris Evans, 40, and Derek Jeter, 47, in the past.

Noah was last romantically linked to Jordyn Taylor, 31, although it's unclear when he and the model broke up.

