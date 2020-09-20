Ministries of WCD, AYUSH sign MoU for eradication of malnutrition

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of AYUSH to join efforts to eradicate malnutrition in the country.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that integration of the AYUSH Ministry and the Ministry of WCD would go a long way in eliminating malnutrition, which was one of the main reasons for infant mortality below the age of five.

"It is my pleasure to witness the signing of this MoU which I believe will go a long way to eradicate malnutrition in the country. The WCD ministry has been working hard to ensure the good health of lactating mothers and the Ministry of AYUSH also has been working to promote healthy well being, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both ministries are now coming together to ensure proper nutrition and growth to every child in the country," Naik said during the virtual meeting.

He stressed that ayurvedic medicinal plants have been very commonly used in Indian households in the past and the active involvement in the initiative will greatly improve the health status of children. "Many ayurvedic medicinal plants have been very commonly used in Indian households in the past. This initiative will first be integrated into areas where it is required the most, then will spread to the other parts of the country. I am confident that active involvement will greatly improve the health status of children."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for WCD Smriti Irani described the MoU between the two Ministries as a milestone in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition and said "Scientific research will be carried out alongside the use of ayurvedic herbs and medicines so that no one can say that we do not have any scientific basis for the prescribed medicines. Each Aanganwadi will have a nutri-garden and a medicinal garden where ayurvedic herbs will be grown."

The MoU was signed in the presence Irani, Naik, and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India, Prof K VijayRaghavan, among many others. (ANI)

