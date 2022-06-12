Ministers urged to cut fuel duty in rural areas to help struggling families

Telegraph reporters
The Lib Dems have urged the Government to cut fuel duty in rural areas as the cost of filling up a standard car surged above £100 for the first time - Andrew Findlay / Alamy Stock Photo
Fuel duty should be cut in rural areas to ease the pressure on families facing record prices at the pump, ministers have been told.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests households in rural areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas, equating to an extra burden of nearly £2,000 per year.

The party is calling for an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme, which is currently offered in a handful of remote areas of the UK, to places where “public transport options are limited and drivers are being disproportionately hit by rising fuel prices”.

This would include Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria, Shropshire and Wales, it said.

The Lib Dems also want the relief to be doubled to 10p a litre.

The Government’s 5p fuel duty cut was put forward as a key part of its support to help with the cost of living crisis.

However, prices at the pump have continued soaring since it was introduced in March, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt oil supply.

‘Cashing in on people’s misery’

Last week, the cost of filling an average family car hit a record £100.

The RAC announced the cost of filling a 55-litre tank reached £100.27 for petrol and £103.43 for diesel.

Tim Farron, the Lib Dems’ rural affairs spokesman, said: “The Government must act now to help rural families on the brink, by expanding the fuel duty relief scheme.

“Ministers need to also crack down on the petrol profiteers who are cashing in on people’s misery at the pump.”

It comes as the Business Secretary has ordered an “urgent” investigation into petrol station operators amid concerns some are pocketing the multibillion-pound cut to fuel duty announced by the Chancellor in March.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Kwasi Kwarteng wrote that people were “rightly frustrated” that the 5p-a-litre reduction had not stopped prices from soaring.

Wild fluctuations

Mr Kwarteng instructed the CMA to “increase the transparency that consumers have over prices” after concerns were raised that petrol stations were failing to pass on the Government’s fuel duty cut.

He also called for the CMA’s advice on the “extent to which competition has resulted in the fuel duty cut being passed on to consumers, and the reasons for local variations in the price of road fuel”.

Last month, The Telegraph revealed Boris Johnson was “furious” that the 5p-a-litre cut to fuel duty was failing to materialise at many pumps.

Department for Transport officials were subsequently tasked with drawing up proposals to “expose” those failing to pass on the cut.

The Government added that variations in price at fuel forecourts in different parts of the country remained a concern for many motorists, with wild fluctuations between similar nearby stations over only short distances.

In his letter, Mr Kwarteng said consumers were “rightly frustrated” that the £5 billion package to cut petrol and diesel was not always seen at the forecourts.

“Drivers should be getting a fair deal for fuel across the UK,” he said. “Healthy competition between forecourts is key to achieving this, with competition working to keep pressure on prices.”

In response to the analysis of rural fuel prices, a Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are also saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p saving a typical family £100.”

