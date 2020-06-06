Ministers to speak on post-COVID-19 Singapore in national broadcast series

PM Lee Hsien Loong. (PHOTO: Lee Hsien Loong/PMO)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, along with several other cabinet ministers, will be delivering a series of national broadcasts from Sunday (7 June) to explain what a post-COVID-19 future looks like for Singapore.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release on Saturday that the national broadcasts will be done by PM Lee, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

They will be talking about the following topics:

What Singaporeans must do to live with COVID-19 for the long haul, so that they can go about their daily lives safely;

How Singapore can maintain our relevance on the world stage as the geopolitical situation changes;

How to keep the economy competitive so that businesses can prosper and create good jobs for Singaporeans;

How to create promising opportunities for all Singaporeans to succeed, and care for the more vulnerable among Singaporeans;

How Singaporeans can work together to emerge stronger from this crisis.

Schedule for TV broadcast

PM Lee will launch the series on Sunday, while other Ministers will speak according to the schedule below:

Sunday 7 June, 7.30pm: Overcoming the Crisis of a Generation by Lee Hsien Loong

Tuesday 9 June, 7.30pm: Living with COVID-19 by Lawrence Wong

Thursday 11 June, 7.30pm : Resilience in a Changing External Environment by Teo Chee Hean

Sunday 14 June, 7.30pm: Making a Living in a COVID-19 World by Chan Chun Sing

Wednesday 17 June, 7.30pm: A Stronger and More Cohesive Society by Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Saturday 20 June, 7.30pm: Emerging Stronger Together by Heng Swee Keat

Speeches to be broadcast in different languages

All speeches will be broadcast at the following times on these TV channels on the respective dates: CNA (English, 7.30pm), Suria (Malay, 8pm), Channel 5 (English with sign language interpretation, 8.30pm), Vasantham (Tamil, 9pm) and Channel 8 (Mandarin, 9.30pm)

The speeches will also be available on the following Gov.sg online platforms: website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter.

In addition, PM Lee’s and DPM Heng’s speeches will be published on their respective Facebook Pages as well as on the PMO YouTube channel.

