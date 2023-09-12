Ministers Are Set To Ban Disposable Vapes Within Days

A woman smokes a vape cigarette in London.

A woman smokes a vape cigarette in London.

Disposable vapes are set to be banned by the government within days after mounting concern that they are widely marketed at children.

Ministers have reportedly concluded that their brightly coloured packaging, sweet flavours and names like ‘bubblegum’ or ‘strawberry puff’ are leading to an increased uptake in the habit among under-18s.

A consultation on a potential ban is being carried out by the Department of Health and Social Care, with the result expected to be announced at the start of next week.

However the Daily Telegraph reported that ministers have already decided to outlaw the controversial products.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said Rishi Sunak was “committed to addressing the sharp rise” in the use of disposable vapes.

He said the PM was “concerned that some vapes appear to be deliberately marketed towards children”.

“That is why we launched a call for evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children accessing and using vaping products,” he said.

“We will set out our response after the consultation.”

Health experts have previously criticised the government for failing to act quickly enough over the problem.

The UK has lagged behind on the issue, with other countries such as Australia and France already banning the products.

The Conservatives were criticised last week for accepting £350,000 from vaping company Supreme 8.

There have also been concerns that a crackdown on vaping will lead to an increase in cigarette smoking.

Related...