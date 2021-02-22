Ministers to review whether ‘discriminatory’ vaccine passports should be allowed

There will be a review into whether vaccine passports could be deployed as part of the road map for releasing the lockdown, the Prime Minister has confirmed.

Boris Johnson said the Government wanted to determine whether offering “Covid status certificates” could help venues to open again.

Senior ministers have frequently appeared to dismiss the idea of introducing vaccine passports in the UK.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Government’s vaccines minister, labelled them “discriminatory” as ministers looked to persuade the public to take up the offer of a jab without the threat of being barred from entering hospitality or other venues if they do not get inoculated against Covid-19.

But the Prime Minister on Monday confirmed that a study into the use of vaccine and testing certificates will be one of four reviews conducted as part of easing the current restrictions.

Outlining each review in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: “The third review will consider potential role of Covid status certification in helping venues to open safely.

“We are mindful of the many concerns surrounding the exclusion, discrimination and privacy.”

The four reviews, which will include looking at the current social distancing measures and how to increase international travel, are investigating matters upon which ministers do not currently feel they have enough data or information.

The findings of the vaccine passport probe are hoped to be available before stage four of the lockdown easing on June 21 is reached – the earliest date by which ministers hope all restrictions can be lifted.

Having a Covid-19 vaccine could afford people more rights under a vaccine passport scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

If the review signs off on the use of Covid status certificates, it could mean venues or businesses could deny someone access if they cannot provide evidence that they have been vaccinated against or tested negative for coronavirus.

Officials have admitted that the review, especially into allowing those who have been vaccinated to have increased rights, poses both moral and ethical questions, as well as practical difficulties.

As well as looking at whether vaccines could enable people to return to a sense of normality, the review will also look at the viability of allowing people to show evidence of a negative test to gain access to a venue.

Campaign group Liberty warned that vaccine passports could create a “two-tier society”.

The review into ‘Covid status certificates’ could allow people to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain access to indoor venues (Niall Carson/PA)

Head of policy and campaigns Sam Grant said: “Ministers have flip-flopped on the idea of immunity passports for months before quickly backing out again when faced with immense backlash.

“Renaming them ‘status certificates’ does nothing to address the fact that they would create a two-tier society where some people can access support and freedoms, while others are shut out – with the most marginalised among us hardest hit.”

Former prime minister Tony Blair has, through his institute, regularly called for vaccine passports to be used to reopen society.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously said people will be able to request their vaccination record from their GP to allow them to travel to countries that required proof of inoculation status but that the UK had “no plans” to roll them out domestically.

Mr Johnson announced on the weekend that he had accelerated the Government’s vaccination target, aiming now to offer every adult a first dose jab by the end of July rather than the autumn.