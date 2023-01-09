Ministers hold series of talks with union bosses in bid to avert strikes

Sam Blewett, Deputy Political Editor, and Alan Jones, Industrial Correspondent, PA
·5 min read

Ministers will hold a series of meetings with union leaders as they seek to prevent future strikes over pay in the NHS, in class rooms and on the rails.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay will meet with leaders including from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Monday, amid cautious optimism the Government might soften its stance.

Teaching unions will attend talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan ahead of announcements this week over whether their members will go on strike.

Rail minister Huw Merriman is also holding talks on Monday with train workers after sustained action crippled services, with only one in five trains running between Tuesday and Saturday.

Rishi Sunak raised hopes on Sunday by saying he was willing to discuss pay with health workers, though this is unlikely to prevent strikes if the current pay deal is not renegotiated.

Downing Street declined to deny suggestions the Prime Minister is open to a one-off payment to support health workers with the cost of living this winter.

Mr Barclay is understood to have advocated for the move but the proposal had faced opposition from elsewhere in Government.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said she felt a “chink of optimism” after noticing a “little shift” in the PM’s stance.

Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

But she warned the planned action will still go ahead without compromise on this year’s pay settlements, as the Unite union accused Mr Sunak of “misleading” the public about the negotiations.

Labour accused him of “taking our nurses and ambulance workers for fools”, with Monday’s talks with health unions set to centre on 2023/24’s deal.

Mr Sunak had told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “When it comes to pay we’ve always said we want to talk about things that are reasonable, that are affordable and responsible for the country.

“We are about to start a new pay settlement round for this year, we’re about to start that independent process, and before that process starts the Government is keen to sit down with the unions and talk about pay and make sure they understand where we’re coming from.”

Ms Cullen said Monday’s talks are “not going to avert the strike action” in England on January 18 and 19 without compromise on 2022/23 pay.

But she told Kuenssberg: “The Prime Minister talked about coming to the table, now that’s a move for me because I have said, let’s meet half way.”

She added: “When I listened to that there was a chink of optimism and there was a little shift in what the Prime Minister was saying.”

Mr Barclay said in The Sunday Telegraph he will take a “constructive approach” to negotiations on April’s pay review, suggesting increases are on the table if unions agree to efficiency savings to make higher salaries more “affordable”.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union whose ambulance workers will again walk out on January 23, warned strikes will continue this year without the current dispute being resolved.

“At best, Rishi Sunak is misleading the British public about these so called ‘NHS pay talks’,” she said.

“I repeat that unless and until he accepts the need to make real progress on the current pay claim, there will still be strikes across the NHS this winter.”

Unison will also attend the talks, as will the GMB, which described the talks set to last “just 45 minutes” as “an insult”.

The National Education Union (NEU), school leaders union NAHT and the NASUWT will all be announcing ballot results in the coming week.

Ms Keegan is holding talks on Monday, but NEU joint general secretary Mary Bousted warned they will not resolve a dispute over pay talks deal only with the coming year’s settlement.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “After two years of disrupted education for young people, strike action is simply not a reasonable solution.

“Union leaders have been invited to meet with ministers on Monday to have honest conversations about what is responsible and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay.”

Scottish Government officials and teaching unions will also hold last-ditch talks on Monday before parents could be forced to keep their children at home later this week.

A passenger at Waterloo East train station in London during a rail strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions
A passenger at Waterloo East train station in London during a rail strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions (PA)

In the rail dispute, union leaders will meet Mr Merriman as they continue to insist the Government is blocking a deal to end the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper denies the allegation, saying he is facilitating talks between unions and employers.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today I want to see the Government stop play-acting because the truth, written in black and white in their rail contracts, is that they’ve been in complete control of this dispute from day one.

“The train operators cannot move without Government say-so.

“The minister cannot hide behind this fairy story that he is just a facilitator.

“His Government can end this dispute today by taking out the conditions they put in to torpedo a resolution and let the companies make a deal.”

Latest Stories

  • Abortion, China, big government: Republicans gear up to flex U.S. House muscles

    Hours after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally clinched the U.S. House speaker role, his party was already rolling out its initial legislative steps: the creation of committees to investigate China and the "weaponization of the federal government," and a bill that could potentially limit abortion care nationwide. McCarthy won the election for speaker of the U.S. House in the 15th round of voting in the early hours of Saturday, after four solid days of negotiation with a group of hardline conservatives in his caucus - the longest speaker's election in 160 years. After a weaker-than-expected performance in the November midterm elections, Republicans control the House with a narrow majority of 222-212, giving just a few hardline members outsized leverage to force through their political and legislative goals.

  • Fentanyl killed 70,000 in US. With Biden in Mexico, can neighbors cooperate to stop flow?

    President Joe Biden heads to Mexico next week to discuss lethal fentanyl threat with Mexico's president. Analysts say U.S. needs much more cooperation

  • Kim Jong Un’s Vow of ‘Exponential’ Bomb Output Looks Overblown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un rang in the new year the way he likes best — with a fresh threat to dramatically expand North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. This one is almost certain to fizzle. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeKim

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

    D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry