Ukraine’s interior minister among 18 killed as helicopter crashes near Kyiv

Eighteen people - including Ukraine’s interior affairs minister and three children - were killed when a helicopter crashed beside a kindergarten in a suburb of Kyiv.

The emergency services helicopter came down in Bovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, killing nine of the people on board, said Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the dead, according to Mr Klymenko.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023

Mr Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the nation’s war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed in the crash on Wednesday, while a total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.

Emergency services stand by the wreckage on Wednesday morning (REUTERS)

Initial reports said 16 people had lost their lives in the crash, but the death toll had risen to 18 by around 9.10am GMT.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

“For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, said on social media platform Telegram.

An investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi (AFP via Getty Images)

Photos taken at the scene on Wednesday morning showed the helicopter appeared to have collided with a building and crushed a car.

Emergency workers could be seen standing by the aircraft’s mangled wreckage - a children’s play area visible nearby.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska was seen daubing teary eyes and pinching her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, after news of the tragedy broke.

“Another very sad day today - new losses,” she said.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reacts to news of the helicopter crash, as she attends the World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine Dame Melinda Simmons tweeted: “Shocked at the tragic death of leadership of @MVS_UA as well as civilians, following a helicoper crash in Brovary.

“I knew well both Minister Monastyrsky & his First Deputy Yenin. My sincere condolences to their families and our Ukrainian government partners over this loss.”

People gather at the site of the crash (REUTERS)

The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children - marking the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.

“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one,” said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

More follows.