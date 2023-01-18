Ukraine’s interior minister among 18 killed as helicopter crashes near Kyiv

Matt Watts and Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·3 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Eighteen people - including Ukraine’s interior affairs minister and three children - were killed when a helicopter crashed beside a kindergarten in a suburb of Kyiv.

The emergency services helicopter came down in Bovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, killing nine of the people on board, said Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among the dead, according to Mr Klymenko.

Mr Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the nation’s war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed in the crash on Wednesday, while a total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.

Emergency services stand by the wreckage on Wednesday morning (REUTERS)
Emergency services stand by the wreckage on Wednesday morning (REUTERS)

Initial reports said 16 people had lost their lives in the crash, but the death toll had risen to 18 by around 9.10am GMT.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

“For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, said on social media platform Telegram.

An investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi (AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi (AFP via Getty Images)

Photos taken at the scene on Wednesday morning showed the helicopter appeared to have collided with a building and crushed a car.

Emergency workers could be seen standing by the aircraft’s mangled wreckage - a children’s play area visible nearby.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska was seen daubing teary eyes and pinching her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, after news of the tragedy broke.

“Another very sad day today - new losses,” she said.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reacts to news of the helicopter crash, as she attends the World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reacts to news of the helicopter crash, as she attends the World Economic Forum in Davos (AP)

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine Dame Melinda Simmons tweeted: “Shocked at the tragic death of leadership of @MVS_UA as well as civilians, following a helicoper crash in Brovary.

“I knew well both Minister Monastyrsky & his First Deputy Yenin. My sincere condolences to their families and our Ukrainian government partners over this loss.”

People gather at the site of the crash (REUTERS)
People gather at the site of the crash (REUTERS)

The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children - marking the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.

“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one,” said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

More follows.

Latest Stories

  • Former CFL/NFL head coach Trestman believes Rourke in good place with Jaguars

    Marc Trestman believes Nathan Rourke is in very good hands. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season, signed a three-year deal Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old Victoria native spent his first two seasons of pro football with the B.C. Lions after being bypassed in the 2021 NFL draft. Sophomore Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021, is firmly entrenched as Jacksonville's starter. But Trestman, a former CFL and NFL head coach, said Rourke will benefit from not only w

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run win streak to 9

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and

  • Tensions flare in Raptors' tight loss to Bucks

    Gary Trent Jr. and Brook Lopez got tangled up late as things got chippy in the Bucks win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • Christian Koloko has confidence in his 3-point shooting

    Amit Mann is joined by Raptors rookie Christian Koloko to discuss the confidence he has in his 3-point shot and why he doesn't take many in games. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Gino Odjick, Canucks fan favourite, dead at 52

    Former Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favourite Gino Odjick has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by the team and his sister, Dina Odjick, on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," Dina wrote on Facebook. Odjick played in the NHL from 1990 to 2002, including eight years in Vancouver and two in Montreal. He also played for the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording a career total 64 goals, 73 assists and 2,567 pena

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flyers' Ivan Provorov refuses to wear Pride Night jersey due to religion

    The 26-year-old defenseman and head coach John Tortorella addressed the decision after the game.

  • Should the NHL introduce a shot clock to avoid shootouts?

    Connor McDavid recently shared that he would like to see shootouts replaced with an extra five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime. If the NHL follows the lead of it's biggest star, there are some other alternatives to avoid ties games, including a shot clock in overtime or a rule similar to the an NBA backcourt violation.

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Spurgeon scores twice, Wild beat Caps to win 3rd straight

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. All three Wild goals came with a big forward setting a screen in front of Washington's Charlie Lindgren: 6-foot-6 Jordan Greenway on Spurgeon's first, 6-2 Ryan Reaves on Brodin's and 6-2 Brandon Duhaime on Spurgeon's second that put Minnesota ah