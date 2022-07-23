Ministers to block ‘controversial’ Stonewall chairman from top job at competition watchdog

Stonewall - John Walton/PA Wire

Ministers are preparing to block the chairman of Stonewall from leading the competition watchdog, following a long-running row over the regulator’s affiliation with the LGBT charity.

Sheldon Mills is a frontrunner to become chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, which until recently, insisted on continuing its membership of Stonewall’s “diversity champions” programme despite political pressure to quit the scheme over its value for money.

On Saturday, Conservative MPs criticised the charity for a tweet which suggested that many nurseries were not doing enough to help children as young as two “recognise their trans identity”.

A Government source said that ministers would refuse to sign off on the appointment of Mr Mills to the £195,000-a-year job.

There are also concerns among senior Conservatives about the potential appointment of another frontrunner, Sarah Cardell, an internal candidate who is currently interim chief executive.

Senior Tories and legal figures believe the watchdog has become too interventionist in recent years and that Ms Cardell, who has been general counsel since 2013, would continue the existing trend. Solicitors have raised concerns that the “stricter” approach by the CMA was blocking mergers that could benefit consumers, and could indirectly deter other companies from deals that would help consumers and the economy.

Ms Cardell’s candidacy is said to be backed by other senior figures at the CMA and aided by briefings by officials at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy that the Government believes the role should be given to a woman, following the departure of Andrea Coscelli, the male former chief executive.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, who is due to sign off on the appointment, is said to favour an “outside appointment”. In May, he appointed Clive Bannister, the former chief executive of Phoenix Group, the insurance firm, to chair the CMA.

Sheldon Mills

A Government source added: “We want to avoid a politically controversial candidate such as Sheldon.

“We’ve just persuaded them to stop paying money to Stonewall. The last thing we need is a chief executive who is a paid-up supporter. We won’t have him.”

The source added: “We want somebody who has experience of competition policy in the wider world and somebody actually concerned about economic effects.”

Ministers have been battling with the CMA over its refusal to join a growing number of government bodies quitting Stonewall’s diversity scheme - despite admitting that some staff were “concerned” by comments made by the charity’s chief executive.

The Telegraph understands that, in one of his final acts as chief executive some 10 days ago, Dr Coscelli agreed to let the CMA’s membership of Stonewall’s diversity champions scheme lapse after ministers insisted that the watchdog quit the programme.

The Cabinet Office has said that departments should not routinely use “external assurance and benchmarking organisations”, and the CMA was the only body overseen by BEIS that was holding out against a demand by Lord Callanan, a business minister, to drop its membership of the Stonewall programme.

On Saturday, in a tweet that prompted renewed calls by Tory MPs for Stonewall’s taxpayer funding to be cut, the charity said:

Mr Mills, who chairs Stonewall’s board of trustees, is a qualified solicitor who was previously a senior director at the CMA. He is now interim executive director of strategy and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority.

He is Stonewall’s longest-serving trustee and was among senior figures involved in the body’s move to begin campaigning for trans equality.

Until backing down earlier this month, Dr Coscelli insisted that Stonewall had provided the body with valuable advice and said the decision to remain signed up to the programme was signed off by the CMA’s board.

But he admitted to BEIS that remarks by Nancy Kelley, Stonewall’s chief executive, in June 2021 had offended Jewish and disabled staff.

Ms Kelley was accused of effectively likening “gender-critical beliefs” - that sex is biological and cannot be changed - to anti-Semitism and discrimination against disabled people.

The CMA, Mr Mills and Stonewall all declined to comment. In a speech to the Law Society in June, Ms Cardell said it was “clear that effective competition enforcement is pro-business and pro-growth”.

She added: “The economic evidence is overwhelming that competitive markets - not monopolies - provide the best environment in which to encourage investment, innovation and productivity.”

She said it was “important to develop the CMA’s dialogue with businesses and investors”.

