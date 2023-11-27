Ministers to appoint adviser to support disaster victims in England and Wales

Ministers are to appoint a permanent independent adviser to provide support for victims of major disasters in England and Wales.

The Independent Public Advocate (IPA) will be tasked with guiding survivors of major incidents such as the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire with help and assistance on how to access financial, physical and mental health services and ensuring they understand their rights. They will not be tasked with acting as a legal representative.

The role was first floated in Theresa May’s 2017 Conservative manifesto in response to a report by Bishop James Jones, titled The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, which found failings in the way the bereaved families of the Hillsborough disaster were treated by those in authority.

The former justice secretary Dominic Raab then confirmed plans to pass legislation for the role in March, with amendments being made to the victims and prisoners bill.

IPAs will also be able to advise the government on whether a review or inquiry should take place after a major incident, and will have the power to produce reports without a direct request from the justice secretary.

When not deployed to help those affected by a developing disaster, the person in the role will build relationships with public bodies involved in major incident response.

The justice secretary, Alex Chalk KC, said: “A permanent Independent Public Advocate available for rapid deployment will mean victims can receive vital emotional and practical support from day one.

“These reforms will give victims a voice when decisions are made about the type of review or inquiry to be held into a disaster, and will help ensure lessons are learned.”

The government will also be able to appoint specialist advocates with relevant experience to each individual disaster alongside the IPA to offer expert advice and insight, such as community leaders who hold the confidence of victims.

Ministers are still yet to appoint a new victims’ commissioner. The job has been left vacant for more than a year after Dame Vera Baird accused the government of sidelining her position when she resigned in September 2022, and said victims’ needs were being downgraded.

The government has been heavily criticised by campaign groups for taking so long to fill the role that was created in 2010 to ensure that the needs of victims were upheld in the justice system.