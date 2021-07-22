Minister urges people not to delete NHS app as pingdemic forces shop closures

(REUTERS)

A minister urged people not to delete their NHS Test and Trace app on Thursday - as supermarkets and petrol stations were forced to shut because of staff shortages caused by Britain’s “pingdemic”.

Shelves at many shop chains were left empty with an estimated 1.7million workers told to quarantine by the NHS Covid app or test and trace operators.

Despite growing concern at the impact on food supplies and the wider economy, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged people not to delete their NHS Test and Trace app to avoid being “pinged”.

“We are going to announce a list of exempt workers,” he told Sky News. “The list of exemptions will be quite narrow because obviously you have to draw the line somewhere and what we want to do is keep people safe and that is why we have the self-isolation policy in the first place.”

A YouGov poll revealed this week that one in ten people had deleted the NHS app, while 31 per cent had never installed it.

Mr Kwarteng added: “I think it is a real shame that people are doing that because we are not doing this for fun. These rules are in place to protect everybody and I think the whole point about self-isolation is that we are protecting wider society and I think that people should be following the rules.”

Kwasi Kwarteng (PA Archive)

He added that the government should reveal “very soon” who will be exempt from self-isolation, but he could not give an exact date.

However, businesses leaders have warned their companies are being put at risk by the number of people being told to self-isolate by the app.

Iceland said it has had to close some stores and reduce opening hours at others because of staff shortages after about 1,000 of its workers were asked to self isolate.

BP has had to shut some of its petrol stations due to supply problems, Pret a Manger revealed it has had to close 17 branches and M&S has warned one in five of its workforce could be self-isolating by the middle of next month.

Managing director of Iceland Richard Walker urged the government to come up with a key worker list that would allow food supply chain staff to avoid self-isolation even if they get pinged.

He added that Iceland was employing 2,000 temporary workers to replace those who were isolating.

“We’re in quite a serious situation that we need to sort out quickly,” he told Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Just like at the start of the pandemic when (the government) came up with a key worker list, why can’t we do that now?”

Mr Kwarteng said he was not panicking over supermarket shortages.

Asked about a warning from Mr Walker, he said: “He was right to say shoppers shouldn’t be panicking.

“I don’t quite know what he meant that the government should be panicking, I’m not panicking.”

Meanwhile meat industry leaders said Britain’s food supply chains are “right on the edge of failing” because of a critical shortages of labour.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer became the latest politician told to quarantine on Wednesday after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19.

He joins Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for the virus, and health minister Edward Argar.

Business leaders have asked the government to let key employees dodge quarantine if they are ‘pinged’ by the app or contacted by test and trace if they have had both Covid vaccine jabs and test negative for the virus.

But Mr Johnson has insisted this will not happen until August 16.

The government has also been criticised for “confusing advice” over whether lorry drivers must isolate when ‘pinged’ by the NHS coronavirus app.

The unclear guidance is partly to blame for the shortage of staff, according to Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy at the Road Haulage Association (RHA).

When asked how long he expects the shortage to last, Mr McKenzie said: “It will last as long as the government continues to give confusing advice.

“We’re in this pickle because the Government says a small number of essential workers are exempt from isolating if they’ve been double-jabbed and test negative, but what is essential?

“At the beginning of the pandemic it was very clear that lorry drivers were essential workers, but in this latest advice it’s not clear.”

Andrew Opie, director of the British Retail Consortium, said the government needs to act swiftly.

“Retail workers and suppliers, who have played a vital role throughout this pandemic, should be allowed to work provided they are double vaccinated or can show a negative Covid test, to ensure there is no disruption to the public’s ability to get food and other goods,” he said

British Meat Processors’ Association (BMPA) CEO Nick Allen added: “On top of the underlying worker shortage, we’re also hearing from some members that between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of their workforce have been ‘pinged’ by the (health service) app and asked to self-isolate.”

