Minister of Transport advances Canada's efforts to fight climate change at COP26

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change, knows no borders, is the greatest long-term threat of our time. Taking action to address climate change and mitigate its impacts is not only a necessity, but also an opportunity. Fostering collaboration with partners and driving innovation in the transportation sector is key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring cleaner air and water for future generations.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, is in Glasgow, Scotland this week as part of Canada's efforts to build partnerships for ambitious action in the global fight against climate change. Today marks the first-ever Transport Day at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Acknowledging that transportation is a source of pollution and that boosting zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) uptake is essential to meet our climate goals, Minister Alghabra participated in a panel on zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) to highlight the importance of global cooperation to achieve 100% ZEV sales.

For Canada, July 2021 marked an important milestone for the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program: over 100,000 Canadian individuals and businesses had purchased or leased an eligible zero-emission vehicle in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint. Through their participation, these individuals and businesses are helping reduce up to 352,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year —equivalent to powering over 991,000 homes for one year.

He also delivered a keynote address at an event organized by Canada and the ZEV Alliance where participants from all over the world shared best practices on accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Canada signed four declarations to accelerate international partnerships to tackle climate change by reducing carbon pollution from transportation:

the Clydebank Declaration to work with partners to establish green marine shipping corridors; the ZEV Declaration to accelerate the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets; the Memorandum of Understanding on Zero Emission Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles – an international commitment to identify ways to reduce greenhouse gas emission from this sector; the Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition Declaration to enhance international collaboration in advancing ambitious actions to reduce aviation emissions through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In addition, Minister Alghabra met with several international counterparts and highlighted areas of cooperation to reduce pollution in all transportation sectors. He also discussed Canada's support of the Paris Agreement temperature goal to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5ºC and tackle the climate emergency.

Story continues

Quote

"I am proud to witness this level of international collaboration to protect our planet, and to have had the opportunity to share Canada's ambitious plan for the transition to zero-emission vehicles, and compare best practices with partners. The Government of Canada is taking action to fight climate change in all sectors of the economy – including from the transportation sector. This week has been a great reminder that together we can fight climate change."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Accelerating the shift towards zero-emission vehicles is key for a green economy. This will help transition Canada's economy to a cleaner future, with a legal requirement to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Transportation accounts for a quarter of Canada's greenhouse emissions, almost half of which comes from cars and light trucks. The Government of Canada is putting more zero-emission vehicles on the road, which can significantly reduce emissions, particularly in the longer-term.

In April 2021, the Government of Canada announced that Canada was enhancing its emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement – known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) – by 40-45% below 2005 levels, by 2030.

To build a greener economy and help Canada meet its emission reduction goals, the Government of Canada is setting a mandatory 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales target for new light-duty vehicles by 2035, accelerating its previous 100 percent sales target from 2040.

The Government of Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, includes engagements to:

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c0141.html