Minister Tassi Visits Halton and Hamilton to Discuss Budget 2023's Plan for Empowering Canadian Workers

The Canadian workforce is integral to the country's economy, aiding recovery from the pandemic and driving economic growth that has been the strongest among G7 nations over the past year. Employment levels have surpassed pre-pandemic figures, with over 360,000 jobs added in Ontario alone. The recently released Budget 2023 outlines the federal government's intention to build on this progress and create a more secure, sustainable, and affordable Canada, said Filomena Tassi, the Minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Minister visited Halton and Hamilton, meeting with local trade organizations and businesses supporting workers in the area. Tassi, alongside MPs Chad Collins and Lisa Hepfner, visited Hamilton Brantford Building Trades. They discussed Budget 2023 measures empowering unions and equipping workers with the skills necessary for current and future jobs.

The Minister also visited Eaton, a global company focused on efficient power management. Tassi spoke with staff about the government's plan to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, the critical role they play in powering the Canadian economy and providing energy to millions of homes, and Eaton's partnership with McMaster iHub, a program that assists manufacturers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in commercializing new products in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Tassi then visited two women-owned small businesses: Bread and Batter, a family-owned bakery in Milton, and Pinbones Fish Market in Dundas. The Minister highlighted the vital role of women-led companies and workers in the future of Canada's economy and discussed Budget 2023's commitment to supporting small business owners through lower transaction fees, reduced tax rates, low-cost strategic financing, and targeted funding as part of a "Made-in-Canada Plan."

Through these measures and more, Budget 2023 aims to create a stronger, more sustainable, and more secure Canadian economy that benefits everyone.

On this occasion, Minister Tassi said: "Canadian workers are our strength. Our government is delivering the support workers need to grow, learn new skills, and build Canada's future. With new tax incentives, we are encouraging businesses to invest in Canada and create good-paying jobs for Canadian workers. We will continue to make smart decisions that will lead to a strong, sustainable economy that works for everyone."

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter