Minister St-Onge Meets with Canadian Deaf Sports Association to Discuss Accessible Sport

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, highlighted the work of the Canadian Deaf Sports Association to promote sports in the deaf community and the Deaflympics movement across Canada.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Diversity and inclusion in sport are top priorities for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, met with the Canadian Deaf Sports Association (CDSA) to reaffirm the Government of Canada's support for all Canadian athletes in helping them achieve their goals.



The Government of Canada invested $405,900 in 2021-2022 to help the CDSA in its mission. The association supports the development of Canadian athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing, particularly young people. It provides them with an opportunity to participate in the Deaflympics and other international deaf sporting events. The funding helps the organization create opportunities for young Canadians to enjoy a competitive experience, travel and meet other athletes with the same goals.

Minister St-Onge also highlighted the work of the CDSA to support the development of sports in the deaf community as well as ensure a large Canadian contingent at the Deaflympics and the Pan American Deaf Games.



Quotes

"Our government is proud of the work of the Canadian Deaf Sports Association, which promotes inclusive sport and helps ensure that Canadian athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing can reach their full potential. We can't wait to cheer on Team Canada next March for the World Deaf Curling Championships and during the Summer Deaflympics in Brazil in May 2022. Team Canada will inspire a new generation of athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Efforts by the Government of Canada to foster diversity and inclusion in sport are greatly appreciated. The CDSA's two-year absence from the international deaf sports scene due to the pandemic is coming to a close. Thanks to funding support from Sport Canada, our Association will have the privilege of sending its national teams to the World Deaf Curling Championships next March and to the Summer Deaflympics in Brazil in May 2022."

— Alain Turpin, Executive Director, Canadian Deaf Sports Association

Quick Facts

The Canadian Deaf Sports Association is a non-profit organization that supports the development of sport in the deaf community and among youth, to ensure major Canadian representation at international competitions.

The 2021 Summer Deaflympics have been delayed until 2022 and will be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15, 2022.

