Minister says people should increase work hours or move to better job to combat cost of living crisis

Rachael Burford
·2 min read
Rachel Maclean (BBC)
Rachel Maclean (BBC)

A Government minister has said workers struggling with rising bills should consider taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job.

Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister in the Home Office, said famililes could “protect” themselves from soaring energy and food bills and tax risis by working more.

“I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term,” she told Sky News’ Kay Burley on Monday.

“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.

“Over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.

“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”

Ms Mclean acknowledged that finding better paid, or more work, would not be for everyone.

She added: “It may be right for some people, they may be able to access additional hours, but, of course, it is not going to work for people who are already in three jobs.

“That’s why we need to have the other measures, such as all the help we are putting into schools, the help with the local authorities ... and that’s where we are going to target help to where it is most needed.”

It comes as inflation is predicted to hit double figures later this year as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride warned on Monday the UK was heading for a “wage-price spiral”.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme if the Bank of England had failed, he said: “Undoubtedly if you look at the headline [inflation] figures having a target of 2 per cent and moving up to beyond 10 per cent this autumn as is forecast is not a good look.

“It’s fair to say we are not unique in that position - there are a number of countries around the world, US and Spain and Eurozone have worst inflation than we do at the moment.

“The area where you can really criticise the Bank..is around what’s happening in the labour market which has become very overheated and I think we are now in the foothills of a wage-price spiral with wage chasing higher prices leading to higher wages in turn.”

He added the Bank had been slow off the mark and would need to be more aggressive in tackling it.

When asked if there should be a windfall tax on energy companies to help mitigate the cost of living crisis, he added: “We are in extraordinary circumstances, the super normal profits these companies have made are vast and I personally think there is a case now for looking at a one off windfall tax and channeling that money towards those who are really struggling and bearing the brunt of these challenges.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir