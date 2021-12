A banner is displayed on a fence at a COVID-19 vaccination centre, after the government commenced the roll out of mass vaccination in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life of a few months that left only weeks to administer the shots.

Osagie Ehanire said in a statement that the health ministry had declined a request by vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months.

