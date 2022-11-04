Minister Says Migrants Have A 'Bit Of Cheek' To Complain About Conditions

Policing minister Chris Philp. (Photo: OLI SCARFF via Getty Images)

A minister risked another row today after he said migrants have “a bit of a cheek” to complain about the conditions in which they are kept.

Policing minister Chris Philp suggested migrants were being unreasonable in raising concerns given that they entered the UK “illegally”.

He told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions when you’ve illegally entered the country without necessity.

“They didn’t have to come here. They were in France already and previously often passed through Belgium, Germany, and many other countries on the way.

“So we’re doing our best but the numbers are just overwhelming and that’s why we need to do more work with the French government to stop these crossings.”

Philp said migrants were entering in “enormous numbers” and were “mostly single young men”.

It comes after reports of diphtheria, scabies and MRSA had been found at migrant processing facility Manston.

Philp added: “That’s why urgent improvements are being made and I know Robert Jenrick the immigration minister has been down there, I think at least once, possibly twice, this week, and significant improvements are being made.

“A lot of people have been moved out, the numbers in that Manston facility have reduced dramatically in the course of the last week or so.”

