Minister says hospital in Kamsack, Sask., will re-open when staff shortages resolved

KAMSACK — A Saskatchewan cabinet minister is promising that a small-town hospital that just lost its last acute care beds and saw its emergency hours reduced will be re-opened.

Everett Hindley, whose responsibilities include rural health, told reporters at the Kamsack hospital that the closure is due to staff shortages that will be remedied.

The Kamsack Hospital has lost its remaining five acute care beds and has seen its emergency hours shrink to from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

About 200 people in front of the hospital booed the minister.

New Democrat MLA Matt Love also addressed the crowd, saying the governing Saskatchewan Party has mismanaged the health-care system. (CTV Regina)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press