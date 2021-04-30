Minister Rodriguez highlights significant investments to support economic growth in Budget 2021
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's Budget 2021 contains important measures to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery for all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, met virtually with the owners of Panierlocal.ca to discuss investments supporting economic growth from Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.
The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.
The Government of Canada recognizes that a rapid and sustained economic recovery is the most reliable way to narrow economic inequalities and secure higher employment and income levels and improved and expanded job opportunities. The government has provided a suite of measures that have helped, and are still helping, to support Canadian businesses and Canadian workers through the crisis. Some of the measures Budget 2021 proposes to continue these supports are:
helping small and medium-sized businesses move into the digital age through programs like the Canada Digital Adoption Program;
providing $2.6 billion on a cash basis over four years, starting in 2021-22, to the Business Development Bank of Canada to help small and medium-sized businesses finance technology adoption;
allowing immediate expensing of up to $1.5 million of eligible investments by Canadian-controlled private corporations made on or after Budget Day and before 2024. Eligible investments will cover over 60 per cent of capital investments typically made by Canadian-controlled private corporations; and
providing $700 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, for the regional development agencies to support business financing.
Altogether, Budget 2021 investments will create or maintain 330,000 jobs in Canada by 2022-23. This budget also creates almost 500,000 new training and work experience opportunities for Canadians.
The Government of Canada's top priority remains protecting Canadians' health and safety. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity.
Budget 2021 aims to help Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. Budget 2021 puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.
Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.
Quote
"Organizations like Panierlocal.ca are the backbone of our communities. Budget 2021 proposes several measures to support main streets and help businesses work toward a successful recovery from the pandemic. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been there to help our small businesses and we will continue to be there to help them adapt, evolve and benefit from the recovery."
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant
Quick Facts
Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:
