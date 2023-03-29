Minister plunges Government’s flagship barge migrant policy into doubt

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab unable to say if the Goverment has any barges to house migrants (PA Wire)

The Government’s policy on tackling illegal immigration was plunged into confusion on Wednesday after a minister repeatedly failed to say whether it had any barges to house migrants.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said “nothing is off the table” in seeking to deal with the “small boats” Channel crisis, with proposals to use giant barges being publicly ramped up.

But asked on LBC Radio how many barges the Government had available, Mr Raab was unable to give an answer.

At first he dodged the question, saying: “The first point is that we have got to crush the criminal gangs preying on human misery and lining their pockets on illegal immigration and small boats trade in particular.

“We have got to end the perception and the reality of people thinking that at the end of that journey they can be housed in hotels at the cost to the taxpayer of £6 million per day.

“There are cheaper, lower cost but humane forms of accommodation, you have mentioned barges, you have mentioned former military barracks, nothing is off the table and the immigration minister will set out the detail in the House of Commons in the proper way today.”

But pressed by presenter Nick Ferrari how many boats were available, Mr Raab responded: “I don’t have that figure.”

Questioned whether there were some standing by, he added: “Those details will be set out by the immigration minister. Of course using vessels to do it is not uncommon in other parts of Europe.”

Asked whether any ministers at Cabinet yesterday had asked how many boats were ready to house migrants, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “I never comment on the private discussions of Cabinet.”

Grilled on whether some vessels had been “secured”, with contracts signed for some of them, Mr Raab said: “I don’t know about the detailed contractual position. What I can tell you is we are ending the practice of housing people in hotels.”

Labour claimed that the Government’s proposals would not work, and that far more focus needed to be put on breaking the criminal gangs and speeding up the processing of asylum claims.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting: “It’s going to add to the cost of a broken immigration system.”

However, he did not oppose the use of barges, stressing instead minimum standards for accommodation should be met.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was expected to announce on Wednesday the use of two RAF sites as he tries to reduce the £6.8 million a day the Government says it spends on hotel accommodation.

The plans are likely to be controversial, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly having already criticised suggestions a base in his Essex constituency would be used.

Sources also downplayed the likelihood of barges and ferries being used imminently, saying none had been purchased yet.

Mr Jenrick was due to announce that people who arrive in the UK after making Channel crossings on small boats will be housed at RAF Wethersfield, Essex, and RAF Scampton.

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough, has previously criticised the use of Scampton, the former home of the Dambusters which sits in his Lincolnshire constituency.

A Government source said there is a “direction of travel” towards using ferries and barges as well but said “nothing has been bought”.

“There are no barges or ferries,” the source said, following reports in multiple newspapers.

The Refugee Council said it was “deeply concerned” by the new accommodation plans, describing them as “entirely unsuitable” to the needs of asylum seekers.

Enver Solomon, the charity’s chief executive, said: “These sites are wholly inadequate places to house vulnerable men, women and children who have come to our country in search of safety.

“We must ensure that people fleeing war, conflict and persecution can access safe, dignified, and appropriate accommodation while in the UK asylum system.

“They are also unworkable and will add yet more cost and chaos to the system.”

Rishi Sunak told his Cabinet on Tuesday that the cost of using hotels and the pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable.

The Prime Minister later told MPs that children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, he also downplayed suggestions that flights under the Government’s stalled Rwanda policy would begin this summer.

Mr Cleverly was critical after reports first surfaced that RAF Wethersfield, near Braintree, could be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

“I highlighted the remote nature of the site, the limited transport infrastructure and narrow road network and that these factors would mean the site wasn’t appropriate for asylum accommodation,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sir Edward raised concerns about the use of Scampton, after a deal was struck to use it as part of a £300 million regeneration project for the area.

A Government spokesman said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

“We continue to work across Government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.

“The Government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process.”