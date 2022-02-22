Minister Ng to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Media advisory

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will make an announcement and participate in a panel discussion on the Black Entrepreneurship Program. She will be joined by Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and Chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus, and Nadine Spencer, CEO of the Black Business and Professional Association.

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m. (ET)



Location: Black Business and Professional Association

180 Elm Street

Toronto, Ontario

Notes

Media representatives interested in participating over Zoom or in person should contact Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 p.m. (ET) on February 22.

Members of the media participating over Zoom will receive a link to the event and are asked to log in no later than 15 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin.

Members of the public can watch the announcement on the Canada Business Facebook page.

