Minister Marci Ien self-isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure

OTTAWA — Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, has gone into self-isolation after attending an in-person event where she may have come in contact with several COVID-19 cases.

Johise Namwira, spokesperson for the minister's office, says in a statement that Ien attended the Giants of Africa gala on Sunday and was later notified by organizers that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Namwira says Ien was notified on Thursday that there may have been more COVID-19 cases linked to the event.

She says that Ien immediately followed "all appropriate protocols."

Her office says the minister was tested twice on Monday, Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, with all tests returning a negative result.

Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors president, said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the gala and being notified of positive COVID-19 tests among guests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press