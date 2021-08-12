Minister LeBlanc announces appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes in vibrant and inclusive representation in the Senate. The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (Independent Advisory Board) plays an important role in ensuring this representation by providing the Prime Minister with non-binding, non-partisan, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments that meet a high standard of integrity and collaboration.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced two new appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for one-year renewable terms.

The newly appointed members of the Independent Advisory Board are:

Mr. Gerald Glavine as provincial member for Newfoundland and Labrador – Mr. Glavine is a retired educator, vice-president of business development for Exploits Valley Air Services, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and former Chief of Staff to Premier Brian Tobin.

Mrs. Sandra Kelly as provincial member for Newfoundland and Labrador – Former mayor of the Town of Gander, Mrs. Kelly was elected as a member of the House of Assembly for Gander where she served as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Recreation; Minister of Industry, Trade and Technology; Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Youth; and Minister of the Status of Women.

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

"I am pleased to welcome these distinguished individuals to the Independent Advisory Board. Mr. Glavine and Mrs. Kelly bring a high standard of integrity and collaboration to their roles. I encourage qualified Canadians to apply for the Senate as a way to contribute to, and help shape, our country."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

