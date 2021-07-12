Minister Joly to announce support for the recovery of Toronto's businesses and communities

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, will be in Toronto to make an important announcement. Minister Joly will be joined by His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; Marci Ien, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre; and Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York.

Minister Joly and Mayor Tory will answer questions from the media in person and via virtual press conference following the announcement.

Please note that details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021



Time: 9:15 a.m.



Location: Toronto, Ontario



RSVP: Please submit your request to fdo.rsvp-rsvp.fdo@canada.ca to

receive login information for the virtual announcement or details

to attend in person.





IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the press conference in person must not

present any symptoms similar to those of COVID–19 and must not have

been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within

the last 14 days. All public safety guidelines, including face masks and social

distancing must be adhered to at all times.

