Minister hints new measures planned as evictions ban ends

Ministers under pressure to act to prevent hundreds of thousands of renters potentially losing their homes when the eviction ban ends are poised to announce fresh measures, a Cabinet member has said.

Charities fear there will be mass evictions around Christmas if the Government does not give judges powers to stop automatic evictions of tenants affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Renters have been protected during the crisis by a ban announced in March and extended in June, but it is due to end in England and Wales on Monday.

If this is lifted without extra protection, charities have warned that tens of thousands of outgoing tenants could be unable to find or access affordable homes, prompting a “devastating homelessness crisis”.

The Government has said an announcement is expected shortly.

The government needs to do the right thing. It’s priority when Parliament returns must be to give judges extra powers to stop renters being evicted because of #coronavirus. Otherwise a devastating homelessness crisis will be heaped on top of economic catastrophe. #newsnight — Shelter (@Shelter) August 20, 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC radio: “I know that getting that balance right between the renters and the landlords is something that my colleagues in the housing ministry are working closely on, and I think they will make further announcements about it shortly, which I’m not privy to right now.”

It came as politicians, public health organisations, councils and charities all warned of the risks associated with lifting the ban.

Sixteen public health organisations believe it could “significantly contribute to a rise in coronavirus infections”, with homeless people more likely to have health conditions that increase their vulnerability.

And Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield estimates that 420,000 children will return to school in September with the threat of eviction hanging over them, if the ban is not extended.

The Labour Party also called for an extension, in a letter to Justice Secretary Robert Buckland on Friday, saying a “tsunami” of evictions proceedings could overwhelm the courts.

And former communities secretary Lord Eric Pickles told Times Radio “it would be really inappropriate to end the ban on evictions”.

Some 174,000 renters had been warned by their landlord that they are facing eviction, and 58,000 moved out after being asked to leave during lockdown, according to housing charity Shelter.

It estimates that almost a quarter of a million renters had fallen behind on their rent by the end of June, while the District Councils Network estimates up to half a million people could be at risk of eviction.

But the National Residential Landlords Association said it is wrong to assume that every tenant in arrears due to Covid-19 is at automatic risk of eviction, and extending the ban is not necessary.

Policy director Chris Norris said landlords “have been powerless to take any action against those who cause misery for fellow tenants and neighbours”.

It is unlikely there will be a rush of possession hearings come Monday.

County courts will need to adapt to social distancing measures which will affect the volume of cases, while there is also a backlog from before the pandemic.

Any landlord who has lodged a claim before early August will be required to issue a reactivation notice, with 21 days’ notice before the case can be heard.

They must also set out the effect of the pandemic on the tenant or risk proceedings being adjourned.

These delays mean it is unlikely that any cases will be heard until mid-September.

It is understood that the most serious cases will be prioritised, such as those involving extreme arrears, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse.

This suggests the bulk of Covid-19 cases are not likely to take place before the end of October – around the time the Government’s Job Retention Scheme is due to stop.

Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said time is “fast running out” for the Government to act.

Without the ban, any renter who has built up eight weeks of arrears can be automatically evicted, she said, while judges would be “powerless” to intervene.

She told the PA news agency: “The knock-on effect of this will be really severe. It’s not something that we’re going to see next week, but it’s something that we’ll see in the coming months, as winter sets in and around Christmas time. That’s when we could see lots of people being evicted.

