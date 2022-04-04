Minister Guilbeault thanks the Canadian delegation participating in the 56th Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and reinforces Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero target

Statement

GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - "I would like to thank the Canadian delegation that took part in the fifty-sixth Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), along with the many Canadian authors who contributed to the report focusing on the mitigation of climate change. The science of climate change is complex and global in nature. Advancing our understanding of the issue requires collaboration with scientific experts from around the world.

"The science shows that it is vital that countries do more to address climate change and keep the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C within reach, and on a faster timeline. We must increase our ambition to avoid catastrophic climate change and fully seize the economic opportunities that ambitious action presents.

"Canada is warming at twice the global rate and up to three times the global average in the North. Canadians regularly experience the devastating effects of weather and climate extreme events on their communities, economy, and environment.

"Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while building a strong economy for today and tomorrow. It's critical to Canada's economic and social well-being that we take rapid action to fight climate change.

"Through the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy, Canada has laid out its plan to meet its 2030 target of reducing emissions by at least 40 percent below 2005 levels. It builds on the significant progress made to address climate change across the country, including those measures outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan released in December 2020, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through these efforts, Canada is providing transparency and accountability to Canadians as the Government works toward its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canada has stepped up in a number of ways to increase ambition, including actions to significantly reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, landfills, and various agricultural sources; to transition to a net-zero emitting electricity grid by 2035; to make it easier for Canadians to switch to a zero-emission vehicle; and, lastly, to double the climate finance commitment to $5.3 billion over the next five years to help developing countries fight—and adapt to—climate change and protect biodiversity.

"This IPCC report is a key resource in understanding our options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and removing them from the atmosphere. This work will continue to inform the Government of Canada's actions to improve resilience, reduce emissions, and build the net‑zero economy of the future."

