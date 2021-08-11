Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding for the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier in Valcourt
VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Thursday about the Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier. This announcement will be made in person.
Places are limited, so journalists wishing to attend this press conference must confirm their attendance at pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca before 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 12.
Registered journalists will be able to ask the Minister questions following the press briefing.
Journalists attending the press conference in person must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days. It is mandatory to wear a mask.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE: Thursday, August 12, 2021
TIME: Announcement will start at 10 h 00 a.m.
LOCATION: Museum of Ingenuity J. Armand Bombardier
1001 J.-A.-Bombardier Avenue
Valcourt, Quebec
