Minister Gould announces Government of Canada investments in Early Learning Child Care in Alberta

GATINEAU, QC, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be in Cochrane to make a funding announcement on innovative Early Learning and Child Care practices for the benefit of families in Canada. The Minister will be accompanied by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.



Date: Friday, April 22, 2022







Time: 1:15 p.m. MDT







Place: Future Stars Daycare 616 2 Street West Cochrane, AB







Journalists who want to participate, either in person or by phone, must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.

Instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.

