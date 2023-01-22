Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin's approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”

German officials “know how important these tanks are" and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI.

Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine's urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.

Germany is one of the main donors of weapons to Ukraine, and it ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stocks in preparation for a possible green light. Nonetheless, the government in Berlin has shown caution at each step of increasing its military aid to Ukraine, a hesitancy seen as rooted in its history and political culture.

Germany’s tentativeness has drawn criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that feel especially threatened by Russia’s renewed aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if the fellow NATO and European Unio member did not consent to transferring Leopard tanks to Ukraine, his country was prepared to build a “smaller coalition” of countries that would send theirs anyway.

“Almost a year had passed since the outbreak of war,” Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish state news agency PAP published Sunday. “Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?”

Previously, some officials in Poland indicated that Finland and Denmark also were ready to send Leopards to Ukraine.

Earlier Sunday, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, said governments that give more powerful weapons to Ukraine risked causing a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries.”

“Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” Volodin said. “If Washington and NATO supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said Sunday that he had asked his defense minister to “work on” the idea of sending some of France's Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine.

Macron spoke during a news conference in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as France and Germany commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty. In a joint declaration, the two countries committed to their “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

France will make its tank decision based on three criteria, Macron said: that sharing the equipment does not lead to an escalation of the conflict, that it would provide efficient and workable help when training time is taken into account, and that it wouldn’t weaken France’s own military.

Scholz did not respond when asked about the Leopard 2 tanks Sunday, but stressed that his country already has made sizable military contributions to Ukraine.

“The U.S. is doing a lot, Germany is doing a lot, too," he said. "We have constantly expanded our deliveries with very effective weapons that are already available today. And we have always coordinated all these decisions closely with our important allies and friends.”

In Washington, two leading lawmakers urged the U.S. on Sunday to send some of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine in the interests of overcoming Germany’s reluctance to share its own, more suitable tanks.

“If we announced we were giving an Abrams tank, just one, that would unleash” the flow of tanks from Germany, Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC’s “This Week on Sunday.” “What I hear is that Germany’s waiting on us to take the lead.”

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat who is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also spoke up for the U.S. sending Abrams.

“If it requires our sending some Abrams tanks in order to unlock getting the Leopard tanks from Germany, from Poland, from other allies, I would support that,” Coons said.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said Friday's U.S.-led meeting at the air base in Germany “left no doubt that our enemies will try to exhaust or better destroy us,” adding that “they have enough weapons” to achieve the purpose.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, warned that “in case of a protracted conflict,” Russia could seek to form a military alliance with "the nations that are fed up with the Americans and a pack of their castrated dogs."

Ukraine has argued it needs more weapons as it anticipates Russia's forces launching a new offensive in the spring.

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council, warned that Russia may try to intensify its attacks in the south and in the east and to cut supply channels of Western weapons, while conquering Kyiv “remains the main dream” in President Vladimir Putin’s "fantasies,” he said.

In a column published by online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. he described the Kremlin’s goal in the conflict as a “total and absolute genocide, a total war of destruction"

Among those calling for more arms for Ukraine was the former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday. Johnson, who was pictured in the Kyiv region town of Borodyanka, said he traveled to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world,” Johnson said in a statement.

The last week was especially tragic for Ukraine even by the standards of a brutal war that has gone on for nearly a year, killing tens of thousands of people, uprooting millions more and creating vast destruction of Ukrainian cities.

A barrage of Russian missiles struck an apartment complex in the southeastern city of Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing at least 45 civilians. On Wednesday, a government helicopter crashed into a building housing a kindergarten in a suburb of Kyiv. Ukraine's interior minister, other officials and a child on the ground were among the 14 people killed.

Zelenskyy vowed Sunday that Ukraine would ultimately prevail in the war.

“We are united because we are strong. We are strong because we are united," the Ukrainian leader said in a video address as he marked Ukraine Unity Day, which commemorates when east and west Ukraine were united in 1919.

___

Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Emily Schultheis in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Andrew Meldrum, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe

    Russia's lower house of parliament - warned that the United States and NATO's support of Ukraine is leading the world to a "terrible war". "If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons," Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyPatriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev

  • Ukraine defence minister says forces will train on German tanks in Poland - VOA

    Reznikov spoke to Ukrainian-language Voice of America after attending a meeting at Ramtsein Air Base, Germany, where Ukraine's partners did not take a decision on handing over the tanks. Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.

  • Government hands £3m to UK microchip company owned by blacklisted Chinese business

    A microchip maker whose owner is alleged to have links to the Chinese military has been awarded millions in UK government grants, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival, ranked (including 'Magazine Dreams')

    The 2023 edition of Sundance Film Festival embraced a sense of normalcy but with the usual great indie cinema. Here's the best stuff we saw, ranked.

  • Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support

    A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv. "You'll help Ukraine with the necessary weapons anyway and realize that there is no other option to end the war except the defeat of Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. Ukraine's partners this week pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new military aid but were unable to agree on sending the German-made Leopard 2 tanks Kyiv has long sought during a conference at the Ramstein Air Base on Friday.

  • 'I Will Do Whatever I Can': Ex-PM Johnson Visits Zelensky in Kyiv

    Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit on Sunday, January 22.Footage shared by the Office of the President of Ukraine shows Johnson meeting Zelensky in Kyiv. Johnson can be heard saying “You shouldn’t have bothered… oh dear, I’m too honored,” as he approaches the Ukrainian President and the pair shake hands.Johnson also visited the suburbs of Borodyanka and Bucha, local media reported.Speaking about destruction he had seen near Hostomel, Johnson said “I will do whatever I can, I really will, I really will.”Sunday’s visit took place without British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with British media reporting that Johnson was invited privately by Zelensky.Though no longer Prime Minister, Johnson remains a Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in London. He does not hold a ministerial position. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine via Storyful

  • UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

    Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in its fight against Russia but whose transfer needs Germany's consent, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday. Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose supply to Ukraine would require Berlin's approval. Leopard tanks are seen by defence experts as the most suitable for Ukraine.

  • Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine's allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the village of Klishchiivka, which is located nine kilometers (five miles) south of Bakhmut, had been “liberated.” The claim couldn't be independently verifie

  • Priscilla Presley and Axl Rose honor Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland memorial service

    Priscilla Presley read a poem by one of her granddaughters and Axl Rose sang a Guns N' Roses song at the Graceland memorial for Lisa Marie Presley.

  • Boris Johnson visits Ukraine amid fresh sleaze allegations

    Rishi Sunak is ‘supportive’ of his predecessor-but-one’s trip, Downing St said.

  • Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

    The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said he's 'tired of the s*** show' and that the US and Germany should send tanks to Ukraine: 'World order is at stake'

    "Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms," Sen. Lindsey Graham said while calling on the US and Germany to send Ukraine tanks.

  • Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest near her dad Elvis at Graceland: 'She belonged to us'

    Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Austin Butler and more friends, family gathered for the Graceland funeral of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' only child.

  • A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.

    The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.

  • Russian reporter from pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar

    A reporter for a pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar, Ukraine, the town which Russia claimed it had captured.

  • Bigfoot is a bear but Loch Ness is not a giant eel, says data scientist using maths to explain legends

    In the field of cryptozoology — the study of animals which have not yet been proven to exist — there are no bigger questions than what is Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster.

  • Ukraine Latest: Official Calls Tank Indecision ‘Disappointment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysInvestors Aren't Sure When to Dive Back Into US Stock MarketMilan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for ItalyTrump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts SayNo decision was made on the provision of Germany’s Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine at Friday’s meeting on Friday at Ramstein Air Base, although Berli

  • Swift firing of police is rare, but could become more common

    BOSTON (AP) — The speed with which five Memphis police officers were fired following the traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital is unusual but could become more common, according to those studying police and criminal justice issues. The five Memphis Police Department officers were fired Friday, less than two weeks after the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29, Officials said the five were dismissed for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid. It’s rare fo

  • Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

    KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into a four-bedroom house — rented with extended family — in Waipahu, a Honolulu suburb. It felt cramped, but the Purdys accepted that this was the price to survive in their homeland. “We stuffed ourselves into one room,” Purdy s