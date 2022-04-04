Minister Dismisses 'Insulting' Criticism Over MPs Hiring Family Members

Simon Hart, Welsh secretary, dismissed criticisms from Times Radio's Stig Abell over whether or not MPs should employ family members (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Welsh secretary Simon Hart passionately defended his decision to employ his wife as part of his parliamentary office on Monday.

Times Radio’s Stig Abell raised the issue with the cabinet minister by referring to Tory MP David Warburton, who has been accused of misconduct.

Abell said: “The one issue in this is that his wife is also his employee and is also partially responsible in managing his office.

″I see that you still employ your wife, Simon Hart. Isn’t it a better idea that we just separate out personal relationships and the job that you’re paid to do in parliament?”

Hart replied: “I think that’s actually pretty insulting towards the many husbands, wives and partners who do a really good job in parliament, work bloody hard, and provide the taxpayer real value for money.

″I would guard against making broad brush accusations, just that someone has to be a family member and therefore they’re on the skim.”

Abell replied: ″I wouldn’t say they’re on the skim, I’d say many people listening would say it’s an incredible luxury to be able to employ your partner to help them do your job.

“Most people can’t do that, is that not an extraordinary situation to get into?”

Hart replied by pointing out that there are countless examples of family businesses which are run successfully, only for the Times Radio presenter to add: “That’s a family business, this is being a member of parliament.”

The Tory MP replied: “If you want to single people out and say whether they’re value for money, I think that’s something you need to tread quite carefully about.

“As far as every circumstance I know where an MP works closely with or pays a family member, whether it’s in this parliament or others, actually the professional relationship is really productive, if anything the taxpayer gets more bang for their buck because it’s a 24/7 arrangement.”

He said he has been a “staunch defender” of this situation ever since he was elected as an MP and claimed he believes it is “nonsense” that it does not provide value for money: “I think that is demonstrably untrue.”

Story continues

“If anything, the taxpayer gets more bang for their buck.”



Secretary of State for Wales @Simonhartmp tells @StigAbell it is “insulting” to suggest it might not be appropriate for MPs to employ their spouses following the scandal surrounding David Warburton MP. pic.twitter.com/epH2s4qpIj — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...