Minister Bibeau to announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness for Eastern Townships dairy processors

VAL-DES-SOURCES, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector and tour a dairy processor in the Eastern Townships. Isabel Cristina Correa, co-owner of Fromages Latino Inc, will also participate in the event.

Date

July 19, 2021

Time

2:00 p.m. (local time)

Contact information for participation

First stop (Announcement - 2:00 p.m.)

Fromagerie Latino Inc. (Rumba)

525 boulevard industriel

Val-des-Sources (anciennement Asbestos)

Québec J1T 0A4

Téléphone : 819-879-9191

Site internet : https://fromagesrumba.com

Second stop (Tour - 3:30 p.m.)

Fromagerie du Presbytère

222 rue Principale

Sainte-Élizabeth de Warwick

Québec J0A 1M0

Téléphone : 819-358-6555

Site internet : www.fromageriedupresbytere.com

Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.

