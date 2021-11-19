Minister accuses Sadiq Khan of ‘public lobbying’ over TfL funding crisis

TfL has warned services could face huge cuts (PA Archive)

The Government has accused Sadiq Khan of “public lobbying” over the announcement that TfL will have to significantly scale back services unless it receives long term funding.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday that any financial package agreed for the network will have to "not just benefit Londoners" but all UK taxpayers.

He also criticised reports that senior executives would be offered more than £12million a year in bonuses if they help it break even.

“I've already given the mayor over £4billion to keep the network running, of course Coronavirus has had a big impact," Mr Shapps told LBC.

"I think what we're seeing here is a bit of public lobbying in advance of the next settlement which takes place in December.

“People can see we've stepped up to the plate and been able to keep TfL running. It’s really important that the mayor does his part and addresses some of the for example, terms and conditions of pensions, where the taxpayer is paying a lot of money in and we need to make sure that this is run in a manner which not just benefits Londoners, but actually the rest of the taxpayers in the UK as well.”

The Mayor of London laid out the financial crisis facing TfL earlier this week in an attempt to force the Government to commit to long-term funding support.

City Hall warned it is facing a £1.3billion blackhole in its capital investment and repairs budget.

London could see 100 bus routes axed and hundreds more have frequencies cut as early as next month and all new cycle and pedestrian road safety schemes ditched.

Mr Shapps said he "questions" the bonuses being offered to TfL executives.

"We've got to be realistic given the times that we're living in," he added.

"We want the mayor to actually be collecting fares properly, being being efficient with the way that he runs the system as well. So there's a lot to be done there."

TfL is already seeking £500m in Covid support from the Government to get it through the current financial year and a further £1.2billion to maintain services in 2022/23.

Earlier this week Mr Khan said: “Unless the Government provides the long-term funding needed to maintain our public transport network, there will be no choice but to make significant cuts to services just as demand is growing again.

“This would mean fewer, less frequent and more run-down bus and Tube services for Londoners, making it more difficult to travel around the city. It would also mean more road and tunnel closures due to a lack of funding to maintain key transport infrastructure.”

