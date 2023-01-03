MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) CEO Guofu Ye, the company's largest shareholder sees 11% reduction in holdings value

A look at the shareholders of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 71% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As market cap fell to US$3.4b last week, insiders would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MINISO Group Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MINISO Group Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that MINISO Group Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MINISO Group Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MINISO Group Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Guofu Ye with 62% of shares outstanding. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. With 4.4% and 4.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Minxin Li and CPP Investments are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Minxin Li is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of MINISO Group Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of MINISO Group Holding Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$2.4b stake in this US$3.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in MINISO Group Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MINISO Group Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

