Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer released - but where did the little yellow Tic Tac guys come from?

The new trailer for the second Minions film was released on Wednesday and is making waves as excited fans anticipate the next adventure for supervillain Gru and his hilarious yellow sidekicks. The latest in the ever-expanding Gruniverse, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is to be released in the UK on July 1 and is set in the 1970s, with a much younger Gru (the protagonist of the Despicable Me franchise) attempting to become part of a group of villains called the Vicious 6. But an interview with the gang goes badly, and Gru and his trusted henchmen find themselves on the run.

If you are new to this world and it all seems a bit mad, you are right. It is. We’re talking about a film that follows the adventures of a group of identical tiny yellow Tic Tac-shaped assistants who wear goggles and a denim apron.

Minions are totally dedicated to supporting their evil boss. But thankfully for the sake of the world, they’re pretty rubbish at their job. They get easily distracted and they are thoughtless too. They speak a gobbledygook language and behave like children.

But to give them their due, Minions are also a resilient bunch – adaptable, lovable, and courageous, in their own way. They can transform into all sorts of useful (giants) and pointless (glow sticks) things. And they have lovely personalities, which become more pronounced as the films develop.

The Vicious 6 are unimpressed with Gru (Universal)

So what are Minions?

Minions have existed since the beginning of time, and serve evil masters. Think of history’s most malevolent baddies – apparently the Minions were there, dutifully helping them out. But, for one reason or another, they’ve always ended up killing their bosses – including Count Dracula and one of the Pharaohs.

The first Minions film, which was released in 2015, began with them firing a cannon at Napoleon and being driven into isolation. The story follows three main Minions – Kevin, Stuart and Bob – as they set out to find a new master. After all, serving is what they do best, and they feel a bit depressed without having this as a purpose.

So how do they fit into the Gruniverse?

The Minions live to serve their evil masters (Universal)

It all began with Despicable Me, a film about super-villain Gru, voiced by Steve Carell. When it was released in 2010, it was the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

In the first film, Gru tries to steal the moon and is ready to destroy anyone who stands in his way, bwah ha ha ha ha. But then three orphan girls decide they want him to be their dad. Even if you haven’t seen the film, surely you can guess what comes next…

Despicable Me 2, which was released in 2013, followed a reformed Gru as he tried to balance being a father with helping the Anti-Villain League. The third part, Despicable Me 3, was released in 2017, and a fourth instalment is set to appear in 2024.

Where did the first Minions film leave things?

The first Minions film is set in the 1960s. Kevin, Stuart and Bob set off to New York City to find a new master. They stumble across an advert to Villain-Con, where the villains will be getting together to share despicable plans. There couldn’t be a more perfect event for finding a new boss, so naturally the Minions go. They get hired, go to London, and become part of a plot to steal the Imperial State Crown from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Minions are devoted to young Gru (Universal)

One thing leads to another, and Bob ends up becoming King. Yes, of England. But Bob abdicates – he’s not interested in the role (even though, as Elizabeth II might point out, it’s all about serving...). Then the Minions’ evil boss imprisons them anyway. They escape, and plan to go and apologise to their boss. But again, everything goes a bit wrong. There’s some hiding, some capturing, a missile, an explosion, a knighthood. The film ends with a young Gru stealing the crown, and the Minions follow him, judging him to be their best bet for a new leader.

How Minions made it

Even though the Minions were an offshoot of the Despicable Me franchise, the small yellow organisms (?) have become extremely successful in their own right. The 2015 Minions film brought in more than $1.15 billion worldwide, double the gains of the 2010 Despicable Me release, and more than each of the subsequent Despicable Me films. Their popularity might account for the fact that Eminem appears to have given the rights to the film to use his track One Shot, which soundtracks the trailer.

Minions can be found everywhere – on mugs, t-shirts, shoes and headwear. The Despicable Me and Minions merchandise had earned approximately $267 million by January 2016. It seems that even if you haven’t watched Minions, yet, you’re nevertheless likely to know the faces of Kevin, Stuart and Bob just from merchandise and advertisements.

So if you’ve always wondered about the films, but haven’t been sure whether it’s your cup of tea, this is your sign. With the release date still three months away, there’s also plenty of time to catch up with the entire franchise, recommended if riotous animated comedies are your thing. And if they’re not, where’s your joy?

Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated for release in the UK on June 26