‘Minions’ Mints $640M Global As ‘Thor’ Closes In On $600M; ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Soaring To $1.3B WW This Week – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Hollywood movies had another solid holdover session at the international box office this weekend, with slight drops essentially across the board — and some new or near milestones as audiences continue to flock to cinemas for varied fare (it helps that the mercury mercifully let up in certain areas). There were no new offshore releases outside of local titles this frame — Universal’s Nope starts offshore rollout in August.

Leading the pack at overseas turnstiles this weekend is Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru which added $42.1M from 79 markets for a 25% drop and a $342.4M offshore cume. The global total through Sunday is an estimated $640.3M. Notably, Korea went bananas with the biggest Illumination opening day ever and the best animated weekend debut of the pandemic. For its part, the UK jumped 13% — a recurring theme as we’ll see below.

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder is again on the doorstep of another milestone with an estimated $598.2M global through today. The offshore portion of that is $322M after a $31.8M third frame now in 48 material markets. The hold this session was -49%, better than the -53% witnessed by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness for the comparable frame. The worldwide gross makes Thor 4 the 6th highest Hollywood release of 2022 to date.

The Taika Waititi-directed pic opened in Ukraine this session, landing No. 1, and held No. 1 in such hubs as France, Italy, Australia and Indonesia.

And then there’s Paramount/Skydance’s hypersonic Top Gun: Maverick. With an overseas drop of just 19% for $16.4M in 65 overseas markets this 9th weekend, the Tom Cruise phenomenon saw certain markets rise from last session (UK/+24%, Netherlands/+14%, Hong Kong/+29%). The international cume through today is estimated at $647.1M. That total has now overtaken the domestic haul to date for a $1,282.7M running global tally. Less than $20M now separates TGM from the $1.3B worldwide mark, and the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie will cross that this week. It is also nearing $100M in global IMAX receipts.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion added $7M in 85 markets for $555.1M international and $920.6M global, likely on its way to $1B with Japan still to release on July 29.

Also of note, Warner Bros’ Elvis has crossed $200M global with a great -32% hold internationally in 73 markets. Offshore, it’s nearing $100M with $91.8M through Sunday.

