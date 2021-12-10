Mining in Southern Africa 2021: Artisanal Mining Forms Large Part of the Industry
Southern Africa has produced a large number of minerals, including over 25% of the world's diamonds, over 13% of its graphite and 10% of its uranium. The region contains deposits of a range of minerals, many of which are not exploited. Dozens of companies are actively exploring in the region, but challenges include a lack of skilled workers and inadequate infrastructure. While a large number of companies are involved in mining in Southern Africa, artisanal mining forms a large part of the industry.
Opportunities
Southern Africa's mining industry is benefiting from rising demand for a variety of minerals as the world economy recovers. Most countries in the region have identified mining as important for economic development and are trying to develop their mining sectors. With many deposits unexploited and rising demand for various minerals, there is potential for the development of new mines.
Infrastructure
In some countries, economic development is hindered by the lack and poor condition of transport, water, electricity and telecommunication infrastructure, while transportation costs are increased by poor road infrastructure due to long distances travelled at low speeds. The logistics of delivering heavy equipment and materials to build a mine in remote areas, where the road systems are poor, pose a challenge to mining companies. Inadequate electricity supply is a serious problem, with the provision of alternative energy sources adding to companies' costs.
Report Coverage
This report focuses on mining in Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, which constitute the African Union's Southern Africa region. It includes comprehensive information on mineral occurrences, developments and corporate actions as well as the state and size of the sector, trade and regulations.
There are profiles of 43 companies including Debswana and Mupane Gold Mining in Botswana, Zimbabwe Platinum Mines, Swakop Uranium and Namdeb in Namibia, Montepuez Ruby Mining in Mozambique and Lubambe Copper Mine in Zambia.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGION INFORMATION
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Coronavirus
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Lack of Infrastructure
6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.5. Government Incentives and Support
6.6. Environmental Concerns
6.7. Labour
7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
African Chrome Fields (Pvt) Ltd
AfriTin Mining Ltd
B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd
Bikita Minerals (Pvt) Ltd
Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd
Chibuluma Mines PLC
CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC
Companhia Siderurgica do Cuchi S.A.
Consolidated Nickel Mines Ltd
De Beers Marine Namibia (Pty) Ltd
Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd
Empresa Nacional de Diamantes de Angola EP
Great Dyke Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Hwange Colliery Company Ltd
Kagem Mining Ltd
Kansanshi Mining PLC
Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Ltd
Letseng Diamonds (Pty) Ltd
Lodestone Namibia (Pty) Ltd
Lubambe Copper Mine PLC
Lucara Diamond Corp.
Lumwana Mining Company Ltd
Maamba Collieries Ltd
Makomo Resources (Pvt) Ltd
Maloma Colliery Ltd
Mimosa Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd
Minergy Ltd
Morupule Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
Mupane Gold Mining (Pty) Ltd
Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd
NFC Africa Mining PLC
Prospect Resources Ltd
RioZim ltd
Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd
Rossing Uranium Ltd
Storm Mountain Diamonds (Pty) Ltd
Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd
Unki Mines (Pvt) Ltd
Zimasco (Pvt) Ltd
Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Ltd
