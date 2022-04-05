As mining plans ramp up, Millertown hopes to grow with its new, golden neighbours

Several properties in Millertown are up for sale, and six have been sold in the past month. It's remarkable in a town of about 80 people, according to Mayor Fiona Humber. (Garrett Barry/CBC - image credit)

Communities around Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project are preparing — and praying — for big changes in their region as the mining company takes the next steps toward construction of it s open-pit mines.

The project passed a major environmental assessment process with the Newfoundland and Labrador government last month and hopes to bring contractors to the site to start building the mine's infrastructure this summer.

The mine, which would be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada, promises to employ about 400 people through construction and operation.

Millertown, a nearby town of about 80 people, is preparing to become the mine's gateway.

"We're really excited," said Mayor Fiona Humber in a recent interview. "We've been looking forward to it for … 10 years or so."

Though the company will be building an accommodations camp, and most workers will stay there, Humber hopes for some spillover into her small community — especially from those with connections to the area.

The housing market — as small as it is in a community with about 50 homes — is heating up, and in the last month six houses have been sold, including several that were sold in tax-arrears auctions.

"I know of two families here in town now that have just come home because of the Marathon opportunities and hoping to get on with them when everything starts up," said Humber. "So looking forward to seeing some more."

A few new families would be a big change for the community. The mayor says there are 10 school-age children in town, and their ranks have been slowly growing.

"When your windows are open and you're out in your yard and you hear the shrieks of joy and laughter and even the crying, it's a good feeling," said Michelle Blundon, who helps run her family's gas station and convenience store in the community.

Infrastructure needed

There are some roadblocks in the way of Millertown's growth: right now, there's relatively a lot for sale, but the community has no empty space to build on.

And while there are some options for nightly boarding, there are no apartments for rent in the town either.

The town hopes to address the first roadblock with a plan, submitted to the provincial government for approval, to expand the town's boundary.

But apartments are up to some entrepreneurial residents, said Humber.

"Hopefully someone just takes the leap, and goes forward," she said.

Blundon is preparing for some changes of her own — she's helping to renovate the family store, and adding some industry-friendly stock for contractors and suppliers coming through. Blade sets, socket sets and power wrenches now take prime position in the gas bar.

"We're really looking forward to the increased business and traffic and, just, overall financial stability in the area," Blundon said.

Her gas station is the last stop on the paved highway before drivers hit the mine access road — so she's hopeful that increased traffic through the community will mean more coffee breaks and fuel-ups at her business.

Long lifespan

Marathon Gold plans to hire about as many people in construction as in operations, and once the mine is up and running, the company anticipates a long lifespan — long enough, according to company executive Tim Williams, for employees consider a permanent move to nearby communities.

"Given the life of our mine, you know, it's up to 17 years now with the construction phase and the cleanup phase — and I expect longer when we come out with more exploration results — but that's a reason to move, If you want a full time job for that kind of period," said Williams.

That lifespan is also why Humber figures Millertown can pick up a few more families.

"The construction part of it is still important, but it's harder for people to make the leap to come home for a job that's only for a few years," she said.

Williams said his company has a healthy relationship with Millertown and the other surrounding communities, is pitching in on projects that will help those regions get ready and is trying to buy supplies from local suppliers.

That economic boost is desperately needed, according to Blundon. She said it's been markedly slower in the region since the last major mineral producer, Teck Resources, shut down its nearby copper mine in 2015, and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community hard too.

"I think this area has been struggling," she said.

"This is huge.… Our community, our store — we need this. This is something that if it wasn't in the pipeline, you know, how much longer can you carry on?"

