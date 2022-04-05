As mining plans ramp up, Millertown hopes to grow with its new, golden neighbours

·4 min read
Several properties in Millertown are up for sale, and six have been sold in the past month. It&#39;s remarkable in a town of about 80 people, according to Mayor Fiona Humber. (Garrett Barry/CBC - image credit)
Several properties in Millertown are up for sale, and six have been sold in the past month. It's remarkable in a town of about 80 people, according to Mayor Fiona Humber. (Garrett Barry/CBC - image credit)
Garrett Barry/CBC
Garrett Barry/CBC

Communities around Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project are preparing — and praying — for big changes in their region as the mining company takes the next steps toward construction of it s open-pit mines.

The project passed a major environmental assessment process with the Newfoundland and Labrador government last month and hopes to bring contractors to the site to start building the mine's infrastructure this summer.

The mine, which would be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada, promises to employ about 400 people through construction and operation.

Millertown, a nearby town of about 80 people, is preparing to become the mine's gateway.

"We're really excited," said Mayor Fiona Humber in a recent interview. "We've been looking forward to it for … 10 years or so."

Though the company will be building an accommodations camp, and most workers will stay there, Humber hopes for some spillover into her small community — especially from those with connections to the area.

Marathon Gold Corporation
Marathon Gold Corporation

The housing market — as small as it is in a community with about 50 homes — is heating up, and in the last month six houses have been sold, including several that were sold in tax-arrears auctions.

"I know of two families here in town now that have just come home because of the Marathon opportunities and hoping to get on with them when everything starts up," said Humber. "So looking forward to seeing some more."

A few new families would be a big change for the community. The mayor says there are 10 school-age children in town, and their ranks have been slowly growing.

"When your windows are open and you're out in your yard and you hear the shrieks of joy and laughter and even the crying, it's a good feeling," said Michelle Blundon, who helps run her family's gas station and convenience store in the community.

Garrett Barry/CBC
Garrett Barry/CBC

Infrastructure needed

There are some roadblocks in the way of Millertown's growth: right now, there's relatively a lot for sale, but the community has no empty space to build on.

And while there are some options for nightly boarding, there are no apartments for rent in the town either.

The town hopes to address the first roadblock with a plan, submitted to the provincial government for approval, to expand the town's boundary.

But apartments are up to some entrepreneurial residents, said Humber.

"Hopefully someone just takes the leap, and goes forward," she said.

Garrett Barry/CBC
Garrett Barry/CBC

Blundon is preparing for some changes of her own — she's helping to renovate the family store, and adding some industry-friendly stock for contractors and suppliers coming through. Blade sets, socket sets and power wrenches now take prime position in the gas bar.

"We're really looking forward to the increased business and traffic and, just, overall financial stability in the area," Blundon said.

Her gas station is the last stop on the paved highway before drivers hit the mine access road — so she's hopeful that increased traffic through the community will mean more coffee breaks and fuel-ups at her business.

Long lifespan

Marathon Gold plans to hire about as many people in construction as in operations, and once the mine is up and running, the company anticipates a long lifespan — long enough, according to company executive Tim Williams, for employees consider a permanent move to nearby communities.

"Given the life of our mine, you know, it's up to 17 years now with the construction phase and the cleanup phase — and I expect longer when we come out with more exploration results — but that's a reason to move, If you want a full time job for that kind of period," said Williams.

Garrett Barry writes from 422-0236
Garrett Barry writes from 422-0236

That lifespan is also why Humber figures Millertown can pick up a few more families.

"The construction part of it is still important, but it's harder for people to make the leap to come home for a job that's only for a few years," she said.

Williams said his company has a healthy relationship with Millertown and the other surrounding communities, is pitching in on projects that will help those regions get ready and is trying to buy supplies from local suppliers.

That economic boost is desperately needed, according to Blundon. She said it's been markedly slower in the region since the last major mineral producer, Teck Resources, shut down its nearby copper mine in 2015, and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the community hard too.

"I think this area has been struggling," she said.

"This is huge.… Our community, our store — we need this. This is something that if it wasn't in the pipeline, you know, how much longer can you carry on?"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Car industry suffers weakest March since 1998

    Just 243,479 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.