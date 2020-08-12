Mining industry opposes new laws for Aboriginal heritage sites despite Juukan Gorge failures

A divide is forming about the way to fix Aboriginal heritage protection in Western Australia, with mining companies saying they can be trusted to negotiate with traditional overs over heritage concerns even though that process failed to protect Juukan Gorge.

BHP, Rio Tinto, Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill, Woodside and Fortescue Metals (FMG) have all told a parliamentary inquiry into the destruction of Juukan Gorge that the federal government should not get more involved in Aboriginal heritage protection, and that agreements made under the native title system should be the basis of managing Aboriginal cultural heritage.

All argued that such agreements had – with the exception of Juukan Gorge – worked well to manage heritage sites.

The idea also has the support of the WA government, with Aboriginal affairs minister Ben Wyatt telling the inquiry that his draft legislation, due to be released in a few weeks, will “create an architecture which elevates” the native title system.

But the National Native Title Council said the native title act (NTA) is flawed. It only gives traditional owners a six-month window in which they must negotiate with mining companies or face an outcome that allows mining to go ahead without any benefits to them.

“The lack of equal bargaining power extends beyond the obvious inequality of resources, it is entrenched by a legal framework that renders traditional owners reliant on the benevolence of industry standards and practice,” the council’s chief executive Jamie Lowe said.

Lowe said it results in agreements that “enable the pretence that when destruction is authorised, it is what traditional owners would have agreed had legislation given them the right to say no.”

Fortescue Mining said it has “excellent relationships” with people in the Pilbara based on “deep engagement, mutual respect and the agreement-making process” and has robust internal “fail-safes” to ensure Aboriginal cultural heritage is protected from “ill-considered damage”.

It said the WA heritage regime has been “largely successful”.

BHP submitted that fines for damaging sites should be increased potentially into the millions, “to reflect public concerns, act as a deterrent to unlawful damage and to reflect the unique nature of some cultural heritage sites”.

Roy Hill said there was “no need for further commonwealth legislation in the heritage space” and that any new laws “must also consider and be sensitive to the private land use agreements that have been entered into by native title parties with miners”.

But heritage experts say that would be a “minimalist approach” and warned against allowing the industry to “regulate itself”.

Australian National University emeritus professor Jon Altman said native title negotiations already favour mining companies who are motivated by profit, not by protecting Aboriginal heritage. “Free, prior and informed consent” is not enshrined in the act.

“The mining industry is very effective in lobbying for its commercial interests and recognises that at times it needs to give some minor ground in the face of public disquiet if it is to retain its privileged position in gaining a licence to operate irrespective of the wishes of Indigenous native title interests,” Prof Altman said.

Native title lawyer Greg McIntyre said relying on the architecture of the native title system would only work if groups representing traditional owners – known as prescribed body corporates, or PBCs – received greater federal funding.

“What really needs to happen is to lift the status of Aboriginal heritage to where it at least has some equality with iron ore. Ultimately whatever agreements you have, the government, of either colour, is going to consider the billions of dollars or iron ore is worth more to them than Aboriginal heritage,” McIntyre said.

Agreements under between mining companies and native title holders are commonplace in the Pilbara. They are usually confidential and often contain a gag order preventing traditional owners from publicly objecting to any proposal by the mining company, in exchange for a promise to minimise damage, follow a heritage management plan with regular consultation.