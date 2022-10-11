Mining Flotation Chemicals Market to Exhibit 4.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Owing to the High Demand for Collectors to Push Mining Flotation Chemicals Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The global mining flotation chemicals market is anticipated to hold 30%-35% of the market share in the overall mining market. Sulphide Ore to Remain Dominant, Exceeding US$ 3,223.48 Mn by 2022

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mining floatation chemicals market is expected to exhibit phenomenal growth of CAGR 4.7% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032, with an estimated projection of around US$ 11,319.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 17,918.2 Mn by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the surging construction industry and booming transportation sector.



According to FMI studies, the global mining flotation chemicals market is expected to possess around 30% to 35% of the global market share in the overall mining market. The mining flotation chemicals market is expected to profit from surging opportunities for enhanced products and related composition delivery of superior performance characteristics.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global market, followed by North America and Europe. Growth in the region is predicted to expand owing to the rising development in the construction and transportation sectors across India and China.

According to the historical analysis ranging from 2014 to 2021, the mining flotation chemicals exhibited a CAGR of 4.3% with a total valuation of US$ 10,873.7 Mn. According to the analysis of Future Market Insights, sales in the current assessment period are expected to bolster owing to the surging development in the mining industry and rising demand for metals and minerals worldwide. This is expected to result in an increased market growth outlook for the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways

In recent years, the average copper ore grade has drastically decreased, falling from 0.9% (2019) to 0.7% (2021). The reason behind the decline of mineral ores is the rapid aging of mineral resources. Since more chemicals are needed to recover the desired mineral, the requirement for mining flotation chemicals rises as ore grades deteriorate.

In addition to that, approximately 20% of the total cost of chemicals is expected to be accounted for by logistics, which is known as the primary growth driver for the mining flotation chemicals market. Surging transportation costs and bulky import taxes have resulted in causing mining flotation chemicals, especially chemical reagents used to enhance mineral grade, to fluctuate in price.

It is vital for the mining sector to adopt environmentally friendly techniques due to the rising environmental concerns, which has resulted in the decline in demand for mining flotation chemicals internationally.

Prominent chemical companies that are involved in mining flotation are presently concentrating on understanding enhanced floatation collector responses to several mineralogy species. A trend has been recently seen in the global mining flotation chemicals market towards the development of novel frothers.

Mining floatation chemical industries are focusing on improving their understanding of how flotation collectors react to several mineralogy species and customizing collector combinations in order to enhance complicated ore processing efficiency. Manufacturers are working to have a better grasp of consumer wants in order to supply customized reagents.





Competitive Landscape

In order to elevate their market presence in several key areas, the prominent market players are concentrating on embracing alternative distribution methods which comprise internet channels. A number of leading players are investing in R&D to develop technologies that will cut operational costs and reduce risk exposure to workers. Improved methods for managing ores with a deteriorating grade are another focus of development initiatives.

While major businesses are focusing on sustainability, some crucial firms are concentrating on expanding their current manufacturing facilities to satisfy the demand from the growing chemical industry.

Top Players are Cytec Industries Inc, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC, Nasaco International LLC, Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Axis House (Pty) Ltd, Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd., Tieling Flotation Reagents Co., Ltd, ArrMaz, Yantai Humon Chemical Auxiliary Co. Ltd., CTC Mining, QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent Co. Ltd., SNF S.A.S., Senmin International (Pty) Ltd, Solvay S.A.

More Insights into the Mining Flotation Chemicals Market

The U.S. is considered to be one of the top ten global producers of metallic and industrial minerals. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American mining flotation chemicals market owing to the increased utilization of mining flotation chemicals in mining applications. The country is expected to account for nearly 20% – 22% value share in the global market. This is attributed to a significant increase in demand for mining products such as minerals, ores, and metals for construction and industrial process for urbanization.

By Ore Type:

Sulphide Ore

Non Sulphide

By Chemical Type:

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Mining Flotation Chemicals Market by Category



