Mining company asking court for injunction against protesting Nunavut hunters

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A mining company wants a judge to order an injunction against Nunavut hunters blocking the mine's road and airstrip in protest of its proposed expansion.

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is seeking the order in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. A hearing that was set for Wednesday was adjourned to Saturday.

Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper issued an interim order to allow workers at the mine to fly home. The order will be in place until court returns on Saturday.

"I would be prepared to issue an interim order protesters clear the airstrip and permit unimpeded access to mine employees to the plane and to allow for whatever airstrip maintenance needs to be done," Cooper said.

Lawyers for Baffinland and the hunters agreed to the order.

Hunters from Arctic Bay and Pond Inlet set up the blockade last week at the Mary River mine on Baffin Island. They travelled for two days and more than 150 kilometres by snowmobile to get to the site.

Cooper's order means the hunters will have to move their blockade to allow flights to take off.

Lori Idlout, a lawyer representing the hunters, says they have not prevented medevacs or employee flights from using the airstrip.

"They have been reasonable in their approach. … We don't think an order is necessary," Idlout said.

There are at least a dozen hunters protesting near the mine.

The mine wants to expand its production to 12 million tonnes and build a 110-kilometre railway to take its iron ore to the sea.

Baffinland has said the blockade has forced it to stop most of the mine's operations and to ground all flights, including those carrying food and supplies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.

Emma Tranter, The Canadian Press