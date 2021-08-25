Mining Automation Market Report 2021: Industry Review, New/Updated Operations, Existing Operations

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Magazine Automation Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The second annual Mining Magazine Intelligence Automation Report provides a comprehensive review of automation within the mining industry. It collates interviews with industry leaders and profiles on mines at various stages of automation to help stakeholders understand the operators and suppliers at the leading edge of this technology.

Find out and discover:

1. Is automation continuing to grow in the mining industry?

2. What should miners consider when assessing automated fleet investment?

3. Which mine is the most automated in the world?

4. Which OEMs are leading in supplying autonomous solutions?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Review

3 New/Updated Operations

4 Existing Operations

Companies Mentioned

Epiroc

Sandvik

Komatsu

