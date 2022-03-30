What is the minimum wage and how much is it?

·4 min read
Waiter taking orders
Waiter taking orders

Increases in the minimum wages UK workers can be paid come into force on 1 April, benefiting about two million people.

The new rates, which were announced in October, come as household budgets face mounting pressure because of the soaring cost of living.

How are the minimum wages changing?

The minimum wage increases take effect from 1 April:

  • National Living Wage for over-23s: from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour

  • National Minimum Wage for those aged 21-22: from £8.36 to £9.18

  • National Minimum Wage for 18 to 20-year-olds: from £6.56 to £6.83

  • National Minimum Wage for under-18s: from £4.62 to £4.81

  • The Apprentice rate: from £4.30 to £4.81

The apprentice rate applies to people aged under 19, or people over 19 but in the first year of their apprenticeship.

If apprentices are older than 19 and have finished the first year of their apprenticeship, they are entitled to the relevant minimum wage for their age group.

The minimum wage is the same across all parts of the UK.

What about the cost of living?

Since the new rates were set in October, the UK's economic picture has changed, with inflation - the measure of the cost of living - rising at its fastest rate for 30 years.

The latest inflation figure at the time of the announcement was 3.1%, but has since risen to 6.2%.

This means that despite being the fourth biggest rise in the 23-year history of the minimum wage, the new rate is unlikely to be enough to keep pace with prices, says Nye Cominetti, of the Resolution Foundation think tank.

How does the minimum wage work?

The UK national minimum wage sets out the least a worker can be paid per hour by law.

There are two types:

  • the National Living Wage applies to workers over the age of 23

  • the National Minimum Wage applies to workers above school leaving age but under 23

The levels for both - along with the apprentice rate - usually increase every April.

Any employer not paying the minimum wage can be fined by the UK tax authority, HMRC.

If you think you should be getting the minimum wage and aren't, you can complain via the HMRC website. You can also get advice from the Acas website or by calling its helpline on 0300 123 1100.

Who sets the minimum wage?

The rates are decided each year by government and based on the recommendations of an independent advisory group, the Low Pay Commission.

It bases its recommendations on the state of the economy, and considers how many people are in work, what's happening to everyone's earnings and how much they are having to pay for essentials such as food and housing.

Who benefits from the minimum wage?

The retail, care and hospitality sectors account for a large number of minimum wage jobs, although they are found in many other parts of the economy.

People must be of at least school-leaving age to be eligible for the minimum wage, and must be employed.

Workers can be part-time, casual, agency workers, piecemeal workers, apprentices, trainees, workers on probation, disabled workers, agricultural workers, foreign workers, seafarers or offshore workers, according to government guidance.

Supermarket worker
Supermarket worker

Who isn't entitled to the minimum wage?

People who don't qualify include the self-employed, company directors, volunteers, members of the armed forces, prisoners and people living and working in a religious community.

People with disabilities or those in long-term unemployment who take part in a government work programme are paid fixed amounts at different stages of the programme, which are less than the minimum wage.

Work done by prisoners is paid at a minimum of £4 a week, while students on work placements of less than a year as a required part of their studies are not entitled to be paid anything.

When was the minimum wage introduced?

The law to introduce the minimum wage was passed in 1998 by the Labour government and it came into force the following year.

It started at £3.60 for those 22 and older, and £3.00 for 18-21 year olds.

Before the minimum wage was introduced, the lowest-paid people consistently saw the slowest growth in their wages.

The introduction of the minimum wage reversed this trend, according to the Low Pay Commission.

Care worker
Care worker

Did the minimum wage cost jobs?

Before the minimum wage was introduced, there was concern that it would cost jobs, because employers would compensate for their higher wage bill by hiring fewer people.

But this didn't turn out to be the case.

There's no evidence of an overall loss of jobs linked to the minimum wage, and only weak evidence of negative impacts on some groups of workers.

What is the 'Real Living Wage'?

The voluntary "Real Living Wage" is set by the Living Wage Foundation charity.

It is currently £11.05 per hour in London, and £9.90 per hour elsewhere in the UK.

The recommended rate is intended to ensure all staff earn a wage that meets the real cost of living and covers everyday needs.

More than 9,000 employers throughout the country have signed up to the policy, covering more than 300,000 workers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.