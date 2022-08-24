What is the minimum wage and how much is it?

Waiter taking orders

The UK has a legal minimum wage which all firms should pay and all workers should receive.

It goes up every year in April, boosting the pay of around about two million people. But the new rates are announced six months ahead, in October, to allow firms to prepare.

With the cost of living soaring there are calls for rates to go up before April and by more than was planned.

How much is the minimum wage?

The minimum wage is known officially as the National Living Wage and it varies depending on how old the employee is.

National Living Wage for over-23s: £9.50 an hour

National Minimum Wage for those aged 21-22: £9.18

National Minimum Wage for 18 to 20-year-olds: £6.83

National Minimum Wage for under-18s: £4.81

The Apprentice rate: £4.81

The apprentice rate applies to people aged under 19, or people over 19 but in the first year of their apprenticeship.

The minimum wage is the same across all parts of the UK.

What about the cost of living?

Since the new rates were set last October, the UK's economic picture has changed, with inflation - the measure of the cost of living - rising at its fastest rate for 40 years.

This year's uplift in the UK minimum wage was the fourth biggest rise in its 23-year history, but it would have to rise again steeply to keep up with this year's faster price rises.

The Trades Union Congress has called for the minimum wage to increase to £15 an hour to help households cope with "eye-watering bills and soaring prices". But that wouldn't happen immediately.

How does the minimum wage work?

The UK national minimum wage sets out a floor, the lowest amount a worker can be paid per hour by law.

Any employer not paying the minimum wage can be fined by the UK tax authority, HMRC.

If you think you should be getting the minimum wage and aren't, you can complain via the HMRC website. You can also get advice from the Acas website or by calling its helpline on 0300 123 1100.

Story continues

Who sets the minimum wage?

The rates are decided each year by government and based on the recommendations of an independent advisory group, the Low Pay Commission.

It bases its recommendations on the state of the economy, and considers how many people are in work, what's happening to everyone's earnings and how much they are having to pay for essentials such as food and housing.

Who benefits from the minimum wage?

The retail, care and hospitality sectors account for a large number of minimum wage jobs, although they are found in many other parts of the economy too.

Workers can be part-time, casual, agency workers, piecemeal workers, apprentices, trainees, workers on probation, disabled workers, agricultural workers, foreign workers, seafarers or offshore workers, according to government guidance.

Supermarket worker

Who isn't entitled to the minimum wage?

People who don't qualify include the self-employed, company directors, volunteers, members of the armed forces, prisoners and people living and working in a religious community.

People with disabilities or those in long-term unemployment who take part in a government work programme are paid fixed amounts at different stages of the programme, which are less than the minimum wage.

Work done by prisoners is paid at a minimum of £4 a week, while students on work placements of less than a year as a required part of their studies are not entitled to be paid anything.

When was the minimum wage introduced?

The law to introduce the minimum wage was passed in 1998 by the Labour government and it came into force the following year.

It started at £3.60 for those 22 and older, and £3.00 for 18-21 year olds.

Before the minimum wage was introduced, the lowest-paid people consistently saw the slowest growth in their wages.

The introduction of the minimum wage reversed this trend, according to the Low Pay Commission.

Care worker

Did the minimum wage cost jobs?

Before the minimum wage was introduced, there was concern that it would cost jobs, because employers would compensate for their higher wage bill by hiring fewer people.

But this didn't turn out to be the case.

There's no evidence of an overall loss of jobs linked to the minimum wage, and only weak evidence of negative impacts on some groups of workers.

What is the 'Real Living Wage'?

The voluntary "Real Living Wage" is set by the Living Wage Foundation charity. It's higher than the legal minimum wage, reflecting what the charity thinks people need to earn to cover everyday needs.

It is currently £11.05 per hour in London, and £9.90 per hour elsewhere in the UK.

More than 10,000 employers throughout the country have signed up to the policy, covering more than 300,000 workers.