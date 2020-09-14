This minimalist bedding set can save you over $140

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Easily one of the best (and worst) parts about refreshing your bedroom is changing up your bedding. Making a switch is great because you can completely change the look and feel of a room by playing up different textures and colors. But, unfortunately, overhauling your bed can also be one of the most expensive upgrades you make.

From 300 thread count sheets to pure silk pillowcases, there are plenty of bedding essentials that will set you back a chunk of change. But we’ve discovered an amazing bedding set that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

The Organic Crinkled Percale Minimalist Set from Coyuchi is simple, chic and under $300 for the entire set — and that’s for the King size. The set includes a duvet cover, a fitted sheet and a set of two pillowcases in the King size collection. But heads up, this set doesn’t include a top sheet, which is one of the many European influences you can expect from Coyuchi.

Coyuchi describes this 100 percent organic cotton set as “breathable, comfortable, beautifully rumpled sheets that wash and wear well over time.” And this set can easily fit into any room design, thanks to its neutral shades; it’s available in Pewter, Blush and Alpine White.

To make this buy even better, Coyuchi says you can save up to $145 when you opt to buy this bundle instead of purchasing all of your bedding necessities separately.

Reviewers agree that this set is a total must-have, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website. One verified buyer said, “Best purchase ever!! I hope they carry this set for years to come! It is the perfect amount of softness — breathable, amazing cotton!”

While other shoppers echoed that positive sentiment, some remarked that they wished the set included a top sheet. But if you can do without one (or already have one in your linen closet), then the Organic Crinkled Percale Minimalist Set may be right for you. Learn more when you watch the video above.

