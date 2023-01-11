Minimal jewellery was trending on the Golden Globes red carpet

Getty Images

After a few years of interruptions – due to Covid and controversies – the Golden Globes returned to all its glory last night, treating us to a wonderful dose of red-carpet glamour. And, while we saw plenty of ballgowns and more than a few sequins, when it came the jewellery, toned-down, subtle and minimal accessorising seemed to be the trend of the night.

For a Hollywood award show like this, it is usually the spectacular and jaw-dropping jewels that are wheeled out for the evening (often complete with a security guard stood not too far away). And, while stars including Rihanna and Lily James did deliver in terms of enormous and eye-catching diamonds, many of those on the red carpet opted for something much more low-key.

Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Hannah Bagshawe all chose to wear very minimal, almost unnoticeable jewellery.

For Robbie, Edgar-Jones and Williams, their dresses were fussy – tulle, lace, ruffles – and so they kept their accessorising to a bare minimum, wearing simple stud earrings, a dainty tennis bracelet or, in Robbie's case, just a single diamond ring.

De Armas meanwhile did wear one statement piece – a chunky diamond bangle – but that was it. In a strapless gown, her neckline was noticeably bare, helping to tone down her look.

Jessica Chastain followed a similar format. Often one to embrace all things glitz on the red carpet, the actress wore almost no noticeable jewellery. She wore no earrings or necklace. Her dress might have been high octane, but her accessorising was positively toned down. The same can be said for Hannah Bagshawe, who teamed her voluminous – but simple – Valentino gown with nothing sparkly.



Is a more understated approach to red-carpet jewellery a reaction to the cost-of-living crisis where subtlety feels more appropriate than anything too blingy? Or is it just that delicate, dainty jewellery happened to make the most elegant additions to these particular looks?

As the first major award show of the year, it may be too soon to tell, but a trend for unfussy, refined and everyday diamonds certainly feels like one we can get on board with.

