Minim to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Conference on May 11, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announces that it will host a conference call and live webcast on May 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Conference Call Details
· Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 393-7958

· International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-5255

· Conference ID: 6197831

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #6197831.

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com/, which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:
Nicole Zheng at nicole@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:
James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding the Company’s anticipated results of operations for 2022. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor and component shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.


