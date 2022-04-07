MINILUXE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CANADIAN MARKET INITIATIVES

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce two upcoming initiatives to introduce MiniLuxe services and products to the Canadian market this summer: a pop-up at the SWS Boat Works at Muskoka and the launch of a Canadian e-commerce website.



“We are excited to introduce our clean, elevated self-care services to the summer community in Muskoka. Through all our growth initiatives, both in-person and online, we are always looking to meet the consumer where she is, and this moment is no exception,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe. “The opportunity at the SWS Boat Works is truly at the heart of Ontario summer activity,” Krislock added, “and allows us to collaborate with partners like the team at Brika, who have expertise in creating dynamic, experiential retail environments.”

MiniLuxe will be providing signature manicure and pedicure services throughout the summer cottage season from June through September. “In addition,” said Krislock, “we see strong interest in MiniLuxe’s proprietary, clean product line from the Canadian consumer, who will now have access to purchase these products themselves. We anticipate strong demand as we draw upon the awareness and excitement for the brand in Canada that we built during our listing process on the TSXV, and with a growing set of Canadian influencers.”

“The Canadian market has long been an attractive growth market for us,” said Tony Tjan, Chairman of MiniLuxe. He adds, “We are proud to give Canadians the opportunity to experience both our services and products. Our Canadian market entry is part of the larger foundation for other expansion drivers including more MiniLuxe Fleet locations, our on-demand services of MiniLuxe Anywhere and MiniLuxe product distribution that will continue to roll out throughout the year across a variety of geographies.”

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

For further information

Anthony Tjan

Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

atjan@miniluxe.com

